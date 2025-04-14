"Meanwhile he lives off donations": Internet divided over Asmongold's remarks about tipping culture in the United States

Twitch streamer Zack “Asmongold” made comments about the tipping culture during a broadcast on April 13, 2025. The content creator feels that people should not tip at restaurants, which sparked an online debate. While many internet users agreed with Asmongold, others said that restaurant service workers get paid below minimum wage and rely on tips to make a living.

During this conversation with his chat, Zack was looking at a clip of a restaurant asking for a minimum 30% tip. He responded:

“What you do in a situation like this by the way, is just that you do a custom tip and you make it zero. That’s something they do at Torchy’s Tacos here in Austin, and that’s how you do it. Yeah you custom, and then you go to zero. Obviously not optional? Apparently, it clearly is.”

X user @CaffeinaTL pointed out that Zack lives off donations and compared it to tipping culture:

“Meanwhile he lives off donations hahahaha.”

Some other internet users talked about how waiters live off tips to make a living wage and the system guilts customers:

“Tipping never bothered me till I found out waitresses at some places rely on them to make a living wage. After that tipping no longer felt like doing something nice for the server.. feels more like a guilt tax the owners put on their customers so they can save money on wages,” said X user @CptTruth_.

“In some states, it's still legal to pay tipped workers just $2.13/hour - as long as tips "make up the rest.” A whole system built on guilt,” commented X user @Uselessly_Smart.

Some other users sided with Asmongold and said they should have the right to refuse tips:

“Tipping shouldn’t be a thing,” wrote X user @WhosM1GUEL.

“Asmongold spittin' facts, tipping's a mess fr fr,” said X user @Grug_EOTS.

“If you're picking up your food, yeah nawh aint tipping,” commented X user @marmilin.

Asmongold speaks out against tipping culture

Zack has been vocal about his stance on tipping culture for years. In 2022, the streamer admitted to stealing silverware to ‘make back’ the money that he used to spend on tips. The content creator has also made multiple videos criticizing tipping culture in the United States.

In the recent viral clip, Asmongold admitted to tipping because he can afford to do so. However, the streamer continues to be critical of tips:

“I’ve said this a hundred times, I don’t like get into it too much. I would much rather tip the chef and the cook who makes the food, than the waiter who brings it to me. It’s like stolen valor almost.”

Zack has made multiple controversial comments in recent weeks, including one about trans children and their parents. However, he is not the first Twitch streamer to make divisive comments about tipping culture. Other content creators like Nick “Nmplol” and Roflgator have also called the culture a “scam”.

In other news, Asmongold called out Kick streamer Destiny for advocating for violence against US President Donald Trump. Zack thinks such comments could lead to deplatforming.

