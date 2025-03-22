Twitch star Kai Cenat was stunned when he came face-to-face with the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro during his IRL Brazil stream on March 21, 2025. The content creator is currently in the South American country and plans to spend multiple days vlogging his experiences live.

Cenat announced his Brazil IRL stream hours before he went live on Twitch and spent his first day exploring the favelas around Rio de Janeiro. One of the biggest highlights of his broadcast was when he climbed Mount Corcovado to see the Christ the Redeemer structure. The streamer was mesmerized after climbing the steps and seeing the 98-feet-high statue up close:

"Oh my, nah, yo. That's aura! Yo, they can see it on camera? Yo, holy!"

Cenat recreated the statue's pose with his arms outstretched while interacting with fans at the tourist spot. He added:

"Damn! Yeah, this is crazy. Wow!"

Fans were excited to see Cenat's reaction to one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

"Kai’s reaction was priceless", a fan wrote.

"Kai's face when he saw Jesus 😳 Iconic moment indeed!" an X user posted.

Kai Cenat prays in front of Christ the Redeemer on his IRL Brazil stream

Kai Cenat has cemented his place in the content creation space, emerging as one of the most popular livestreamers on Twitch. He has collaborated with various celebrities, ranging from star athletes to musical artists. He even danced and sang with The Weeknd at Rolling Loud during Playboi Carti's concert earlier this week.

Cenat has also done livestreams from various places around the world. His trip to Brazil started on March 21, 2025, with his visit to the Christ the Redeemer landmark being one of the highlights of his broadcast.

Cenat also said a heartfelt prayer in front of the statue and thanked Brazil for being kind to him:

"Thank you, lord, for everything you've done for me. Thank you so much for me coming here and having this experience with my friends, being able to enjoy this with my chat, being able to take this in. Thank you so much, Brazil, for being so peaceful, so kind to me and I hope that this year is an amazing year and a lot of the things to come int he future. In your name I pray, amen."

Speaking of IRL streams, Kai Cenat's friend, YouTube streamer IShowSpeed, recently announced his Asia tour, with stops planned in several Chinese cities, Mongolia, and Hong Kong later this month.

