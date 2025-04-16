"Their concerns are valid": Internet reacts as Pokimane claims her parents want her to leave the US and return to Canada

Popular Canadian-Moroccan Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" has revealed in an X post that her parents want her to move back to Canada. For context, she is currently based in Los Angeles, California, and has been living in the United States for years. During this period, she has had many different homes, having lived in the Offline TV house and later moving out to live on her own.

Ad

Earlier this year, Imane did a roommate reveal and announced that she is currently with Josh "Ellum." However, the two are not dating, according to Pokimane. She took to social media to clear up any misconceptions and rumors about the announcement.

Now, it seems the streamer's parents want her to leave the US and move back to Canada. In an X post dated April 15, 2025, Pokimane said they were concerned about her and had been texting her to return to her home country:

Ad

Trending

"My parents keep texting me, very concerned, asking if i need to move back to Canada."

Expand Tweet

Ad

As one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, her post has garnered numerous reactions online from fans. Many seemed to agree with her parents about moving to Canada:

"Their concerns are valid. I sure would if I could." claimed one fan.

"By all means. Do it. Don't think. Just do it." quipped another.

Some even claimed that all United States-based streamers and influencers should move to Canada:

Ad

"All the big streamers should just move to Canada. Most of you guys are just in LA because everyone else is there," said one X user.

On the other hand, others seemingly took a dig at Pokimane, claiming they do not want her to stay in the US:

"Pls go back to where you came from," replied one person.

Ad

"Please do. And take all your cookies with you," said another X user, taking a dig at her Myna Cookies.

Pokimane posted about wanting to leave LA about a month before saying her parents want her back in Canada

Ad

As a content creator, Pokimane regularly shares vlogs on her YouTube channel to let her community know about major life updates. Over the last year, she has talked about moving and getting a new apartment multiple times. In January 2024, she did an LA apartment tour, and in July, she discussed getting another apartment.

As mentioned, she moved into a new building with Ellum a few months ago. While Pokimane has shared that her parents want her to move to Canada, it's not the first time the streamer has talked about leaving Los Angeles. In March 2025, she made a short, cryptic post on X, claiming that she wants to leave the city:

Ad

"I wanna leave LA."

Expand Tweet

At the time, various streamers had reacted, while fans speculated about Pokimane moving away from Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Valkyrae asked if she wanted to move because of something Ellum did.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More