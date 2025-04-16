"Their concerns are valid": Internet reacts as Pokimane claims her parents want her to leave the US and return to Canada

Popular Canadian-Moroccan Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" has revealed in an X post that her parents want her to move back to Canada. For context, she is currently based in Los Angeles, California, and has been living in the United States for years. During this period, she has had many different homes, having lived in the Offline TV house and later moving out to live on her own.
Earlier this year, Imane did a roommate reveal and announced that she is currently with Josh "Ellum." However, the two are not dating, according to Pokimane. She took to social media to clear up any misconceptions and rumors about the announcement.
Now, it seems the streamer's parents want her to leave the US and move back to Canada. In an X post dated April 15, 2025, Pokimane said they were concerned about her and had been texting her to return to her home country:
"My parents keep texting me, very concerned, asking if i need to move back to Canada."
As one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, her post has garnered numerous reactions online from fans. Many seemed to agree with her parents about moving to Canada:
"Their concerns are valid. I sure would if I could." claimed one fan.
"By all means. Do it. Don't think. Just do it." quipped another.
Some even claimed that all United States-based streamers and influencers should move to Canada:
"All the big streamers should just move to Canada. Most of you guys are just in LA because everyone else is there," said one X user.
On the other hand, others seemingly took a dig at Pokimane, claiming they do not want her to stay in the US:
"Pls go back to where you came from," replied one person.
"Please do. And take all your cookies with you," said another X user, taking a dig at her Myna Cookies.
Pokimane posted about wanting to leave LA about a month before saying her parents want her back in Canada
As a content creator, Pokimane regularly shares vlogs on her YouTube channel to let her community know about major life updates. Over the last year, she has talked about moving and getting a new apartment multiple times. In January 2024, she did an LA apartment tour, and in July, she discussed getting another apartment.
As mentioned, she moved into a new building with Ellum a few months ago. While Pokimane has shared that her parents want her to move to Canada, it's not the first time the streamer has talked about leaving Los Angeles. In March 2025, she made a short, cryptic post on X, claiming that she wants to leave the city:
"I wanna leave LA."
At the time, various streamers had reacted, while fans speculated about Pokimane moving away from Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Valkyrae asked if she wanted to move because of something Ellum did.