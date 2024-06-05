"These are real people": Sidemen's Tobi Brown asks viewers to be more considerate of the participants on 'Inside'

Sidemen's Reality TV show Inside has been going viral since it premiered on YouTube on June 2, 2024. With three episodes currently out, one of the hosts Tobi Brown, aka TBJZL, has taken a hard stance against haters and trolls sending "malicious" messages to the contestants.

Tobi took to social media recently and had a message for the detracters, and explained that the contestants are "people" who should not have to deal with unnecessary comments about whatever "drama" that is shown on Inside:

"I've seen a couple of just not very nice messages going around on social media and I need people to remember that. These are all real people at the end of the day and of course, there is drama on Reality TV that happens and is shown for entertainment purposes."

"Check yourselves": Tobi Brown on people sending hateful messages to 'Inside' contestants

Inside has become quite popular with Sidemen's audience and it features several British internet personalities who are essentially stuck in a house. The premise of the show is simple. To win, the contestants will have to complete tasks set by the YouTube group's members. Another big allure of the show is the winning prize, with the last person standing getting to walk away with a staggering £1,000,000.

While the show has garnered a lot of praise, it has also attracted a lot of negative reactions toward some of the participants due to their on-screen actions. As already mentioned by Tobi Brown, Sidemen's Inside has its fair share of reality TV drama to attract the audience but that does not reflect the environment at the shoot.

Brown also made it clear that the on-screen drama does not justify the unsavory messages being sent to the contestants, and the Sidemen member stated:

"Everyone in the house got on really well and there was a good positive vibe in the house pretty much the whole time we were filming. Of course, there are a lot of drama bits because that is what you want to talk about, that's exciting. But that does not excuse some of the messages I have seen been sent to some of the contestants."

Tobi Brown addressed the people sending hateful messages to the contestants online, and asked them to refrain from such behavior:

"So if you are one of the donuts sending malicious messages or whatever, check yourselves, please. Remember that these are normal people, you know what I mean? Please and thank you."

Tobi Brown has been part of the Sidemen since the very beginning, being part of their incredible journey to become one of the most popular YouTube groups in the world. While their regular videos are quite famous, the group is mostly known for organizing big shows and events, with the yearly Sidemen Charity Football match being one of their biggest hits.