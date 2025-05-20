"This entire situation is really sad": Asmongold reacts to Amouranth's "toxic/abusive relationship" with husband Nick Lee

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has reacted to a viral clip of Kaitlyn "Amouranth" and husband Nick Lee arguing on her Kick stream, and called the whole situation "really sad." For context, Kaitlyn and Nick have been going live on Kick for roughly a week, and the couple has spent hours fighting about their relationship.

On May 19, 2025, Asmongold reacted to a clip by @kick_clips with over 1.5 million impressions on X and weighed in on the situation. As mentioned, the Twitch streamer called Amouranth's situation sad. He also claimed there was a silver lining and stated that other people could compare their relationship to theirs and "disconnect" before it becomes "toxic/abusive."

Asmongold wrote:

"Honestly, this entire situation is really sad. The silver lining to this is that hopefully with such a well documented toxic/abusive relationship, people who see these same things manifesting in their own relationships will notice and be able to disconnect before its too late."

The Twitch streamer speaks about the situation (Image via @Asmongol/X)

Asmongold's comment has elicited a variety of reactions from social media users. Many have shared their thoughts about Amouranth's situation. Some have claimed that it was all a stunt:

"im gonna be honest i think this is just a stunt to remain relevant," wrote a viewer.

"The Silver Lining is that it's all a skit. We are seeing reacting farming at the highest level," claimed another X user.

Others claimed that the Kick streamer should not be airing out relationship troubles on an online platform.

"Relationship problems are not for public consumption. If it were me and my wife, stream goes offline and we work out or issues in private," said an X user.

Clips of Amouranth and Nick Lee arguing on Kick have been going viral on social media

Clips from Amouranth's Kick streams where she and her husband Nick Lee argue have been going viral on social media websites like X for around a week. It all started on May 11, 2025, when the two spent hours fighting over their relationship on a livestream, with Nick alleging that his wife had been cheating on him.

Since then, numerous other clips of the two fighting over various aspects of their relationship have also gone viral. More recently, on May 18, a clip of Amouranth accusing Nick Lee of supposedly coercing her to sign a post-nuptial agreement went viral on social media.

In the said clip, Amouranth claimed that her husband had been leveraging her love for animals, such as her horses, to make her sign a postnuptial agreement. The video garnered a lot of attention online after she broke down while discussing the situation.

