"This is some villain movie s**t" - Fanum explains why he voted against Joe Weller at Sidemen's reality show Inside

Twitch streamer and AMP member Roberto "Fanum" has been a topic of discussion ever since he was announced as one of the participants in Sidemen's ongoing reality show called Inside. During one of the episodes, he cast a vote against Joe Weller, which eventually resulted in him getting eliminated. Since Joe was a fan favorite, Roberto had to explain his decision to viewers on his Twitch stream.

Roberto explained that the reason for his decision to vote against Joe was down to an incident where Joe had deflated his beachball earlier. He said:

"They (Sidemen) ain't show it. Let me break it down for you lot. They only showed the kick, they didn't show the utmost disrespect that he had...I didn't even want to participate in the balloon sh*t (a challenge set by Sidemen) 'cause Joe was going mad hard, word to my dad. So I'm like, 'I'm with the beach ball.' I'm just doing this (keeping it afloat)."

Trending

Expand Tweet

For context, the Sidemen set out a challenge to the participants to keep a couple of balloons afloat for a certain period. However, a mix-up between Fanum and Joe Weller caused it to drop to the floor (which meant that the group lost money). The streamer explained:

"He takes the f**king beach ball and he is squeezing out all the air and I'm like, 'Bro, what you doing? So I go to get the beach ball, I'm like, 'Don't do that. If you don't f**k with the beach ball, just give me the beach ball.' When I go to reach for the beach ball, he literally throws the (ball away/drops it)...this is some villain movie s**t..."

He added:

"Like this is the beach ball (gestures holding a ball), he squeezes it, I reach like, 'Ay give me the beach ball.' He just drops it like some movie locker room bully."

Watch: Joe Weller kicks away beach ball which results in Fanum failing a challenge

As mentioned earlier, Twitch streamer Fanum was busy being engaged with his beach ball, which he claimed was deflated by Joe Weller. This segment did not make it into the final cut of the episode on YouTube (fans can check out an extended cut on Side+).

However, when the balloon challenge eventually started, there was a second clip that did make it into the final version, showing Joe Weller kicking away the very same deflated beach ball.

To explain further, Joe kicking away the beach ball distracted Fanum, preventing him from seeing the balloon that was flung in his direction by Castillo, another participant. As a result, the balloon eventually touched the floor, causing the group to lose the challenge. Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Joe Weller became the first participant to be eliminated from Sidemen's Inside. At the end of the 4th episode, fans were shown that either TikTok star Leah Halton or Castillo would be eliminated next. The official reveal will be made in episode 5, which airs today (June 6).