Twitch streamer Nmplol calls Asmongold "daddy" while commenting on latter's recent controversy with Macaiyla

Twitch streamer Nick “Nmplol” weighed in on the ongoing controversy between content creators Zack “Asmongold” and Macaiyla. The two internet personalities are engaged in a feud over their opinions on gender-affirming care for children. Zack faced backlash for claiming that parents of trans children suffer from a “mental illness” and are fed “propaganda." Nmplol took Zack’s side in the situation and claimed Macaiyla is “getting bodied.”

The feud between the creators escalated on April 6, 2025, with Zack and Macaiyla directly tweeting at each other. The two internet personalities targeted each other’s personal beliefs and careers. Nmplol talked about the feud in a Discord message, saying:

“Mac getting bodied by daddy asmon - you love to see it”

How did the feud between Asmongold and Macaiyla start?

Asmongold made comments about transgender children during a livestream on April 6, 20254. He said:

“Every trans kid is actually a victim of a parent with a mental illness. That's what I believe. You've got a kid that's 17, right? I mean, it's a little bit more... it's, like, not really as definitive. But, like, if you have a kid that's like pre-puberty and they're trans, your parents have a mental illness. That's it."

A clip with his comments went viral, and Macaiyla responded to Asmongold’s commentary on the topic, saying:

"Didn’t this re**rd literally s**t talk me a year ago because I made a comment about trans people but now he’s saying this s**t? Wasn’t his whole premise that I’m making my partner look bad but now he’s making the people who associate with him look horrible every day too lol?????"

Asmongold’s comments on the topic received backlash online, but the content creator doubled down on his stance. In a recent livestream, he claimed his opinions are not controversial and estimated that over 80% of people agree with his views:

“A lot of people were posting this trying to act like 'Oh wow, like we’re going to get him (Zack) in trouble for this s**t” but I’m sorry this like a 90-10 issue, this like beyond even 80-20. Like everybody f**king thinks this. The only reason nobody is saying it is because people are afraid of saying it. The fact is I really don’t give a s**t because f**k, a lot of people hate me all the time so there’s nothing to lose.”

He also made a YouTube video explaining his side of the story and refused to back down. Zack claimed mainstream media was pushing “identity politics” to distract people from “class warfare.”

