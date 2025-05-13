Twitch streamer SoLLUMINATI says he doesn't believe Tory Lanez was "stabbed for some random sh*t"

Twitch streamer Javontay "SoLLUMINATI" was livestreaming on his channel on May 12, 2025, when reports about rapper Tory Lanez getting stabbed in prison broke. Javontay opined on the incident and claimed that it was something deeper than a random stabbing.

Ad

For context, Tory Lanez was reportedly rushed to the hospital on May 12 after he was stabbed inside the California Correctional Institution, where the rapper has been serving his 10-year sentence after being convicted in the case of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting.

SoLLUMINATI acknowledged that he might come across as a conspiracy theorist before stating that he doesn't believe it was a random act of stabbing:

"I know people will be thinking I'm some type of conspiracy theorist and all this extra sh*t. But bro, how we just got to run with what they tell us, for some reason I just don't believe that he was just stabbed for some random sh*t."

Ad

Trending

The Twitch streamer went on to claim that Tory Lanez had allegedly said things he "was just not supposed to." SoLLUMINATI concluded his remarks by asking his viewers to pray for the rapper:

"Now, I don't know nothing. It's just my theory, bro. I told you all, Tory Lanez came out speaking about a lot of sh*t, he said a lot of stuff he was just not supposed to say. And he said he would expose Atlantic, he came out talking about Roc Nation. Prayers up for Tory, even if this didn't happen."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tory Lanez's team has released a statement detailing how the rapper was "stabbed 14 times"

The initial report about the stabbing first came from TMZ, who reported that Tory Lanez had been taken to a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in prison. Hours later, the rapper's official Instagram account has posted a statement about the incident, writing that Lanez was stabbed "14 times."

Ad

Note: Graphic description of a violent act. Reader's discretion advised.

The statement goes into detail about where Tory Lanez suffered the injuries:

"Tory was stabbed 14 times - including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own."

Ad

Ad

The statement concludes by reassuring fans that Lanez is recovering and is in good spirits:

"Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support."

SoLLUMINATI returned from a five-year-ish hiatus from Twitch on May 1 and has already been subjected to a suspension after saying the controversial T-word slur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More