Twitch streamer SoLLUMINATI says he doesn't believe Tory Lanez was "stabbed for some random sh*t"

Twitch streamer Javontay "SoLLUMINATI" was livestreaming on his channel on May 12, 2025, when reports about rapper Tory Lanez getting stabbed in prison broke. Javontay opined on the incident and claimed that it was something deeper than a random stabbing.
For context, Tory Lanez was reportedly rushed to the hospital on May 12 after he was stabbed inside the California Correctional Institution, where the rapper has been serving his 10-year sentence after being convicted in the case of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting.
SoLLUMINATI acknowledged that he might come across as a conspiracy theorist before stating that he doesn't believe it was a random act of stabbing:
"I know people will be thinking I'm some type of conspiracy theorist and all this extra sh*t. But bro, how we just got to run with what they tell us, for some reason I just don't believe that he was just stabbed for some random sh*t."
The Twitch streamer went on to claim that Tory Lanez had allegedly said things he "was just not supposed to." SoLLUMINATI concluded his remarks by asking his viewers to pray for the rapper:
"Now, I don't know nothing. It's just my theory, bro. I told you all, Tory Lanez came out speaking about a lot of sh*t, he said a lot of stuff he was just not supposed to say. And he said he would expose Atlantic, he came out talking about Roc Nation. Prayers up for Tory, even if this didn't happen."
Tory Lanez's team has released a statement detailing how the rapper was "stabbed 14 times"
The initial report about the stabbing first came from TMZ, who reported that Tory Lanez had been taken to a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in prison. Hours later, the rapper's official Instagram account has posted a statement about the incident, writing that Lanez was stabbed "14 times."
Note: Graphic description of a violent act. Reader's discretion advised.
The statement goes into detail about where Tory Lanez suffered the injuries:
"Tory was stabbed 14 times - including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own."
The statement concludes by reassuring fans that Lanez is recovering and is in good spirits:
"Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support."
SoLLUMINATI returned from a five-year-ish hiatus from Twitch on May 1 and has already been subjected to a suspension after saying the controversial T-word slur.