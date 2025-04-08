Twitch unbans Jarvis after four years; former FaZe Clan member hints at a Fortnite comeback stream

British YouTuber "Jarvis" Khattri, formerly a member of the FaZe Clan organisation, has been unbanned on Twitch after four years of being indefinitely suspended from the Amazon-owned streaming platform. Back in the day, the popular content creator was known for primarily being a Fortnite streamer.

Epic Games banned his account in 2019 after he showcased aim hacks for Fortnite on his channel. Interestingly, weeks before Twitch unbanned him, it was announced that Fortnite was going to restore all the permanently banned accounts in April 2025. As expected, Jarvis reacted positively to the news.

On April 7, the trusted StreamerBans bot on X reported that his account on Twitch had been unbanned after more than four years. Jarvis replied to the bot on X, hinting that he would be making a return to streaming on the platform:

"Perfect timing for the unbanning."

That's not all. The former FaZe Clan member also posted a photo from Fortnite minutes after the StreamerBans bot reported that Twitch had unbanned him, insinuating that he could be streaming the game from April 8, 2025. He said:

"Tomorrow could be the day"

Why did Twitch and Fortnite ban Jarvis for so many years?

Jarvis's Fortnite saga and how he got banned are very popular in the gaming community due to his handling of it. In September 2019, Epic Games banned him permanently after the Twitch streamer made a YouTube video that showcased hacks for the game.

While he was using an alternate account to showcase the hacks, his main account was also suspended indefinitely. Initially, he was quite apologetic and publicly asked Epic Games to show leniency. But in January 2020, he released a music video about his situation titled Banned 4 Life, which caused a lot of controversy. While some criticized him, others called on Epic to lift his ban.

In September 2020, he announced in a post on X that he would start streaming Fortnite again almost a year after the initial ban and said:

"It’s been nearly a year since Epic banned me. Tonight @ 6PM PST I’m playing Fortnite for the first time back on Twitch. See you there."

He went live with a new account on Fortnite and was banned while he was livestreaming for ban evasion. But this would not stop the streamer. In the coming months, he would try to stream Fortnite again, and it was amid this controversy that Twitch banned him.

While the actual reason is not known and was never revealed, fans have speculated that it was primarily because he kept trying to evade Epic Games' ban, which could have violated the streaming platform's policies.

Jarvis, however, was not apologetic to either Epic Games or Twitch. In an X post on February 2021, he claimed that he would continue to stream Fortnite on YouTube because Twitch had banned him. The streamer then challenged Epic Games to ban him again:

"Twitch is banned so YouTube link in the next tweet. No facecam this time so good luck banning me Epic."

While the Amazon-owned streaming platform has lifted its indefinite suspension after four years, Jarvis has not revealed whether his Fortnite ban has been revoked.

However, as mentioned, Epic Games did announce that permabanned players would be able to matchmake on the official servers once more from April 2025. So, Jarvis could very possibly do a Fortnite stream on Twitch on April 8 as per his post on X.

