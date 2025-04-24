"We deserve aimbot": Shroud reacts to Marathon's aim assist feature for mouse and keyboard

Popular Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud" had quite the reaction to Marathon's aim assist feature on PC for mouse and keyboard. For context, Bungie released a closed alpha edition of their upcoming extraction shooter for players to test out on April 23, 2025, and many content creators have been streaming their gameplay.

Shroud, who is known for his FPS skills, was one of the many creators on Twitch who got a code and started playing it on his channel. One particular point that he had a big reaction to was the fact that Marathon has aim assist for mouse and keyboard.

The streamer feigned positivity about the inclusion of this feature, calling it "aimbot" and said:

"Aim magnetism, oh that sh*t feels nice! Dude, I'm so down. It's the day and age of mouse and keyboard getting freaking aimbot, you know what I'm saying? Oh, look at the aimbot, yes! Oh my god, it's incredible."

Shroud did not stop there, and claimed that PC players "deserve aimbot" before going on to criticize Bungie for including it in the game:

"We deserve this, we deserve aimbot, we deserve it. This is our moment."

Readers should note that later on in the stream he stated that the feature should be removed.

"They need to just remove the mouse aim assist": Shroud says Bungie's decision to include aim assist for PC players will ruin their experience of Marathon

After playing the game for a while, Shroud gave his two cents about the aim assist for mouse and keyboard players on PC Marathon players and claimed that it should be removed from Marathon. He also stated that it was going to ruin the the game for PC players:

"They need to just remove the mouse aim assist sh*t, the magnetism. They need to just throw that out. I get that they are trying to balance between consoles and PCs and stuff for crossplay. But it's only going to ruin the PC part of the game."

Shroud went on to state that players who use mouse and keyboard for FPS games do not want assistance against controller players:

"You are basically trying to help PC be balanced against console, but you are watering down PC. Making PC and mouse and keyboard players basically feel like sh*t. Because here is an aim magnetism to help you fight controllers."

He continued calling on Bungie to remove the aim assist for mouse, saying:

"PC players and mouse and keyboard players would rather just improve their mechanics on mouse and keyboard than have an assist. And they would rather take the loss against the controller player than have an assist to try and balance it. I think that's really weird and they should just remove it."

In related news, Shroud recently played Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on stream and encountered a big bug while streaming it on Twitch.

