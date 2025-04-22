Marathon Alpha servers went live early on Xbox, but Bungie has shut it down now

Marathon Alpha servers went live on Xbox one day earlier than previously planned. The servers, meant to go live on April 23, 2025, went live on the platform on April 22 instead. However, Bungie quickly responded to the situation and pulled the plug on it within hours.

Regardless, many players still ended up getting access to the game through this accidental activation of the servers.

Bungie pulls the plug after Marathon Alpha servers go live on Xbox a day early

Bungie's upcoming extraction shooter, Marathon, is set to release on September 23, 2025. The developers had planned for a Closed Alpha Test available only to players in the region of North America. The NDA on this test was also removed so the community could have open dialogue regarding the game and thereby help improve it ahead of release.

That said, on April 22, 2025, the test went live just for Xbox players a day prior to its planned release. Players got to take a look at a map named Perimeter, which has not been fully featured in any official clips just yet.

Many streamed the gameplay live, but it was often mostly centered on the early tutorial to Marathon. Players with the code were able to access the game and even play, however, many faced early builds of characters and extremely long load times, making it very difficult to properly play in the first place.

Regardless, now the servers are unavailable, and players can expect them to come back online on April 23, 2025, as previously planned by Bungie.

