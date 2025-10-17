"We have to institutionalize him": Andrew Schulz comments on HasanAbi dog collar controversy

American comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz has shared his thoughts on the CollarGate controversy involving Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; by saying that &quot;we have to institutionalize him.&quot; At the one-hour-18-minute mark of the FLAGRANT podcast episode released on October 16, 2025, Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh discussed the situation involving HasanAbi, in which netizens and streamers suspected the political commentator of using a shock collar on his dog.At one point, Akaash Singh commented on &quot;leftists,&quot; and suggested that HasanAbi &quot;zapped&quot; his dog, Kaya, for &quot;not being in his stream.&quot; He elaborated:&quot;Here's the thing, though. If you're going to constantly virtue signal, and be a leftist, the left loves dogs. I love dogs. Everybody loves dogs, to be honest with you. But you can't virtue signal and then be zapping your dog for not being in your stream. The dog wasn't misbehaving.&quot;In response, Schulz said:&quot;You need to zap that motherf**ker. Nah, you need to zap that dog! Hey, Hasan, barbecue that motherf**ker, bro! Put him in the barbecue! You got to zap that dog! That's a bad dog! Zap that dog! 100%. He's cooking that motherf**ker. Do you know Turkey? That was the spice road or whatever it was. What was it called? The spice... Marco Polo went to Spiceland? Silk Road. Turkey's part of the Silk Road.&quot;Andrew Schulz added:&quot;Hey, Hasan, do whatever you need to do to handle your candle, my boy. Okay? If [unintelligible] is acting up, zap that f**king dog. Yes, zap it! We don't judge other cultures. He's from Turkey; they don't have animals. They don't have house pets. He doesn't know what to do. He think it's a f**king cheetah. He's not American. He doesn't know how to be American yet. We have to institutionalize him. Teach him. Until then, zap that dog. He thinks he lives in a zoo. He's from Turkey; they're dumb. They don't know what to do with animals. He think you're supposed to pile it up into a schwarma machine.&quot;Timestamp - 01:18:26HasanAbi recently claimed his dog was not wearing a collar while speaking out about the CollarGate controversyHasanAbi made headlines on October 16, 2025, after a video surfaced on social media in which he claimed that his pet dog was not wearing a collar in the viral clip that acted as the catalyst for the CollarGate controversy.He said:&quot;Third group of people are the ones who were like, 'Look at this clip. Look at that clip. Look at this clip. Like, it's obvious. He's moving his arms around. Like, he's f**king constantly in a state of zapping.' And they moved away from the initial conversation, which was... they moved away from the initial conversation, which was that, like, she didn't even have that collar on to begin with. And the only reason why I showed the collar was because people were clipping other instances.&quot;Hasan claims that Kaya didn’t have the collar on during the incident. He then proceeds to explain why shock collars aren’t actually that bad. byu/TopWay312 inLivestreamFailFormer Overwatch pro Felix &quot;xQc&quot; eventually responded to HasanAbi's claims by describing his statements as &quot;another plot twist.&quot;