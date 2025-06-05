"We will not be fooled by the PR stunt": Netizens react to Jack Doherty calling out his girlfriend for trying to get Starbucks employee fired

A video of controversial streamer Jack Doherty calling out his girlfriend, Christi Sansone, for trying to get a Starbucks employee fired has gone viral. On June 4, 2025, a 36-second video from Doherty's recent IRL broadcast was posted on X. In the video, Sansone can be seen claiming that her associate Claire sent a "long email" to Starbucks corporate after an employee allegedly acted rudely.

Ad

She said:

"He was just being rude about that, too. So then, Claire sent a long email to Starbucks corporate."

Expressing his dissatisfaction with what Sansone said, Jack Doherty called her out for being "entitled":

"Oh, my god! There's no way! You guys are never beating the allegations. Stop trying to fire somebody who does hard work, nine-to-five, over your f**king entitlement. You guys need to calm the f**k down, get your Starbucks, and move the f**k along. Like, no emails can be typed. No attitude. You guys are good. Don't keep giving the poor Starbucks guy a hard time, who has to work five hours a day. How are you guys... you guys have nothing to do all day, you guys take the time out of your day to ruin some else's life? That's not how it should be."

Ad

Trending

Christi Sansone replied:

"He was really rude to us, Jack."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Over 700 netizens have reacted to Jack Doherty's clip, with one X user claiming that they "will not be fooled" by the permanently banned Kick streamer's "PR stunt."

Meanwhile, Twitch content creator Connor "ConnorEatsPants" claimed that "media rarely shows this side" of the 21-year-old.

"we will not be fooled by the PR stunt. also that baby blunt in his hand 😹" X user @ErickKhan_ wrote.

"thanks for posting. The media rarely shows this side of Jack" Twitch streamer ConnorEatsPants commented.

Ad

"holy wow, i was not expecting that from jack. rare W" X user @nocliphero replied.

"This is based and wholesome. No need to get an employee fired for a foolish reason." X user @PowerSocialLife tweeted.

"nothing he could ever do would convince me he's doing it for a good reason. nobody has spoiled their reputation more than him." YouTuber McNasty remarked.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jack Doherty was accused of threatening McKinley Richardson earlier this year

Jack Doherty made headlines in March 2025 when he was accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend, McKinley Richardson. Earlier, X user @FearedBuck had shared a two-minute-25-second video from the content creator's livestream and wrote the following:

"Jack Doherty’s girlfriend, Mckinley Richardson, called the cops on him to get her belongings from his house after he allegedly threatened her"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Doherty eventually responded by saying that he "never threatened" Richardson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More