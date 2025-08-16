What happened between Ice Poseidon and his girlfriend? Controversy explored

On August 15, 2025, Kick streamer Paul &quot;Ice Poseidon&quot; announced he had broken up with his long-time partner, Kimberly &quot;Kimmee,&quot; following allegations that the latter had an intimate relationship with streamer Lea &quot;Lav's&quot; husband, Goon &quot;Goonergooch,&quot; in the past. Paul also claimed that he would now make it his &quot;mission&quot; to &quot;destroy everything&quot; Goon and Lav &quot;have ever gained.&quot;The relationship between Kimmee and Ice Poseidon has been notably volatile, marked by multiple breakups and reconciliations over the years. 2025 was marked by signs of strain in their relationship, including on-stream breakdowns and emotional outbursts.For instance, in February 2025, the two got into a public meltdown, involving smashed windshields, in Japan, after a comment from another woman about Ice upset Kimberly, leading to tension in their relationship. During this time, he expressed frustration about lacking a supportive partner while he was going through tough times.In conclusion, following the Goonergooch fiasco, Ice seemed to want nothing to do with Kimberly:&quot;As for Kimberly, I mean, I don't care what she does, I just want her to go home and never see me again.&quot;Looking at the latest updates on Ice Poseidon's viral breakupIce Poseidon is currently hosting a high-stakes scavenger hunt across Austin, Texas, promising a $30,000 prize to the first streamer who can scan all 50 hidden RFIDs around the city. Viewers actively participated via an interactive map, where they could submit guesses to help contestants track down each location.The relationship drama broke out amid the Scavenger Hunt, and regardless of the pain, Ice Poseidon expressed how he must keep the show running because of the &quot;obligation&quot; he has toward his fans and participants:&quot;I really don’t wanna be here, but I have an obligation... I am very angry, very upset... Mentally, emotionally completely scattered.. made out as a fool... I'm completely embarrassed... I didn’t sleep for 40 hours.&quot;Regarding Goonergooch, Ice Poseidon criticized him for not owning up to his alleged actions. Further, he claimed he would do everything in his power to blacklist Goon from Kick:&quot;You can sit here and laugh… but I’ll make sure you’re never given an opportunity again.&quot;The announcement stream was emotionally charged as the streamer appeared disheveled and spoke in a pessimistic tone, saying that he would cease to provide opportunities to small streamers within the Kick community:&quot;I don't trust anybody... I don't want to help small streamers. I don't want to give money to small streamers anymore, I don't want to help people anymore, I'm completely f**king over it.&quot;In other news, controversial Kick streamer Xenathewitch was arrested after allegedly firing a paintball gun at an individual during a Scavenger Hunt livestream.