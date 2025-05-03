What did HasanAbi say about October 7 sexual violence? Streamer's comments during his debate with Ethan Klein explored

Popular internet personalities Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker and Ethan Klein have gone viral on social media after getting together for a debate amid their ongoing feud. A certain moment from their conversation, in which HasanAbi and Ethan Klein discussed the reported sexual violence during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, has received a lot of attention.

Note: This article contains a discussion of a sensitive topic. Reader discretion is advised.

At the one-hour-48-minute mark of the H3 Show, Hasan alleged that Klein had "falsely smeared him as a r**e denier":

"What do you mean? You can't just move on from this. This is a major, major point of contention. You have falsely smeared me as a r**e denier when you yourself, the one evidence, the one instance of sexual violence that we know of up until this point, you and I both agree on. You know that I agree with that. You know that I've talked about it."

While claiming to have shown "two" pieces of evidence supporting the situation, Ethan Klein challenged the Twitch streamer by saying:

"I showed you two. I just showed you two. I showed you two. You deny mass r**es happened, not that r**es happened. You deny that mass r**es happened, not that rapes happened. Listen to my words!"

HasanAbi responded:

"Yes, I do because there is no evidence. The clips that you used, ironically, the reason why I say it's out of context at that point I personally took a position where I said very carefully and very deliberately that mass r**es that are directed by Hamas did not happen. There was no evidence for this, whatsoever, okay?"

Timestamp - 01:48:03

"No hard evidence of sexual assault" - HasanAbi says during his debate with Ethan Klein

At the one-hour-50-minute mark of the livestream, Ethan Klein displayed The Times of Israel's news report from July 26, 2024, citing Channel 12's reporting of a "growing body of evidence of the systemic sexual assault committed by Hamas."

Asking HasanAbi if he believed the reports of the situation were "lies," the podcaster said:

"Are they all lying? These are five people here. There's three that approached the Ministry and one man who said he was r**ed. Are these all liars?"

Timestamp - 01:50:50

The Turkish-American personality responded:

"I don't know. I don't think they are. But from everything that I have seen, from everything that I've read on this, and I have read extensively on this, as far as forensic examination has been concluded, there is no evidence, no hard evidence of sexual assault."

Kick streamer Steven "Destiny" has commented on Ethan Klein and HasanAbi's debate, slamming the latter for his thoughts on the October 7 sexual violence reports.

