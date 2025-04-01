UK YouTuber Alex "ImAllexx" recently responded to the allegations made against him by his former girlfriend Alice Heseldine (@Malice_Hez on X). In his response, Alex denied the physical abuse allegations. Instead, he accused Alice of hitting him during their relationship as well as "emotional" abuse, such as seemingly "isolating" him from his friends.

Yesterday (March 31, 2025), Alice posted on X to share a Google Drive link that contained her response, including various audio files and a 750-page-long document.

You can access the Google Drive link by clicking here.

"I reported everything I could to the police" - Alice Hez says she went to the police to register complaint against ImAllexx

Alice Hez's document detailed some of the allegations. For instance, ImAllexx denied being contacted by the police, implying there weren't any reports. Alice responded by stating she had reported him to the authorities:

"I reported everything I could to the police with the evidence I posted and more, this has been put down on record. That does not mean he was convicted or contacted. I was given the option to take Alex to court."

Aside from this, she accused ImAllexx of racism:

"I mention Alex using racist words because he used them on me aggressively."

In another section, Alice accused Alex of using racist and offensive jokes around a Muslim friend.

"To use these words aggressively towards me, and even get angry at me for not laughing when he joked about my Muslim friend being raped and killed is racist, to now trying to project this (Alex, in his response, accused Alice of racism) on to me is wrong."

She also mentioned Alex had threatened to cause bodily harm:

"I have always said I said very sh*tty things, but i have never and will never stoop as low as death threats and telling someone im going to hurt them, after the tone was set i backed myself and gave it back after i was so vulnerable with him about the fear i had with moving in, he just proved me right so i reacted very poorly."

Alice refuted one of Alex's claims, in which he alleged she told him she had engaged in sexual relations with multiple men.

"(I) mentioned to him that I have been through SA (sexual assault) and experienced this trauma response. In no way did I say 'I've slept with many people' but that is clearly how Alex heard it."

The document includes hundreds of screenshots of their conversations, many of which show the two arguing online and exchanging abusive remarks.

Alice, however, apologized for her offensive remarks against ImAllexx, including body-shaming him by calling him a "r*tard" and "autistic."

