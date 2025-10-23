"Why every celebrity wanna be a streamer now" - Internet reacts as Justin Bieber goes live on Twitch for the first time, gives a tour of his warehouse

Justin Bieber is now trying his hand at becoming a streamer, going live on Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch for the first time on October 22, 2025. The Baby singer announced his new venture via an X post that simply read, &quot;Live now,&quot; with a link to his Twitch channel.According to Vulture, Justin Bieber spent the early minutes of his livestream playing basketball and billiards in his multi-sport warehouse, which also included a skateboard ramp, basketball hoop, football post, and a table tennis table.During the hour-long livestream, Bieber also gave a tour of his warehouse, showing off a production tent that housed a crew operating multiple computers to monitor the livestream. He also promised to livestream every day on Twitch, saying:&quot;We're going to be doing this pretty much every day, so make sure you tune in. It's going to be awesome.&quot;Justin Bieber's foray into streaming was met with varied reactions from netizens and fans, with one X user wondering why many celebrities were transitioning to streaming.&quot;Why every celebrity wanna be a streamer now.&quot;SUAREZ @suayrezLINK@scubaryan_ Why every celebrity wanna be a streamer nowSeveral netizens shared similar thoughts, with one user wondering whether Twitch was paying celebrities to join the platform.Calvin | Kiwi @KiwiuhLINK@scubaryan_ If Bieber starts yelling ‘chat W or L?’ we’ve officially entered a new timeline.Billy Bop @Billy6003139092LINK@scubaryan_ Twitch gotta be offering a bag to all these celebrities cuz ain’t no way everybody and they momma streaming 😭😭🤣LOOK @lookdotfunLINK@scubaryan_ Streamers want to be athletes, athletes want to be artists, artists want to be streamersAlex @Alex9_011LINK@scubaryan_ Every single mf in the household doing streaming now 😭😂😂Meanwhile, fans were pleased that the pop star decided to start streaming, claiming that Bieber was &quot;coming&quot; for the &quot;Streamer of the year&quot; title.𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐚 @LoyalYashFanLINK@scubaryan_ Justin streaming reminds me of the my world tour days when he gave us so much behind the scenes content 🥹𝕮𝖆𝖒𝖒 @EJxstzLINK@scubaryan_ Celebrities are slowly realizing how streaming on twitch gives them full creative control without studio execs annoying themTristus @VimanaVinylEntLINK@scubaryan_ Please let actual talent stream and make these talentless current streamers obsolete again thank you Justin🙏🙏🙏🙏seb @sebsanchezzLINK@scubaryan_ platform is shook he’s coming for streamer of the yearJustin Bieber announced as Coachella 2026 headlinerIn September 2025, Coachella announced Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, EDM producer Anyma, and Karol G as the headliners for its upcoming music festival, scheduled for April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2026, in Indio, California. Bieber's headlining set will be on the Saturday of both weekends (April 11 and April 18).Justin Bieber also spoke about the upcoming Coachella performance during his livestream debut on Twitch, saying:&quot;I’m putting on a hell of a show for you guys for Coachella, getting ready, and getting inspired.&quot;According to a Rolling Stone report dated September 16, 2025, Justin Bieber reportedly received a seven-figure deal for his headlining act at Coachella without the help of any agency. The rumored pay is believed to be $10 million ($5 million for each set). A source told the publication that Bieber's Coachella performance will be a &quot;once-in-a-generation spectacle from a once-in-a-generation pop icon,&quot; adding:“It’s a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it’s something he built entirely on his own. Between headlining Coachella and the success of Swag, it’s clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin — one where he’s fully in the driver’s seat.&quot;jdb. @_JdbiebersLINKHighest Paid Coachella Headliners in History: #1. Justin Bieber — $10M#2. The Weeknd — $8.5M#3. Ariana Grande — $8M#4. Beyoncé — $8MWhile Bieber's set list for Coachella is unclear, fans can expect songs from his latest two-part albums, SWAG (released in July 2025) and SWAG II (released in September 2025). Both albums were released with minimal promotion and were announced just one day before their respective release date.The first album had a black and white aesthetic, containing a 21-song tracklist which included features from Cash Cobain, Sexyy Red, Dijon, Druski, Eddie Benjamin, Gunna, and Lil B. The album debuted atop Billboard's Top R&amp;B Albums and snagged No. 2 on Billboard 200 the week after its release.SWAG II, its follow-up, was released less than two months after its predecessor. The pink-themed album features 23 songs with appearances from Bakar, Hurricane Chris, Eddie Benjamin, Lil B, and Tems.Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Image via Getty)According to Rolling Stone, this will be Justin Bieber's first time headlining Coachella. In the past, he has made appearances as a special guest, joining Ariana Grande during her set in 2019, Daniel Caesar in 2022, and Tems in 2024.