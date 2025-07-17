xQc, Adin Ross, and more slam AMP Agent 00 for accusing streamers of stealing his content ideas

Any Means Possible (AMP) group member, Din "Agent 00," recently touched on content idea theft within the industry. Without naming anyone, he alluded to some of his streaming contemporaries taking undue inspiration from projects and plans that he claimed to have originally conceived. Other creators in the space, like Felix "xQc," Adin Ross, and Konvy, reacted to the statement, sharing their thoughts.

The incident occurred during AMP's ongoing summer streaming marathon, while Agent 00 and his fellow group member, Davis, touched on upcoming projects:

"I think Imma do a... Actually, I don't know yet. Let me not leak anything, you know how ni**as run off... ('Yeah, all them other ni**as be stealing ideas,' said Davis) Ni**as be stealin' sh*t bro ('All them b**ch-a*s ni**as')... them thirsty, non-creative a*s ni**as ('All you non-creative a*s ni**as, you know who I'm talking about too') Who dat?"

Davis then turned to look at his fellow group member with a smirk, declining to share any names, as Din claimed his statements were made "just in general."

xQc took notice of this particular clip while doing his regular X review on stream. In response, he mentioned how he's been a victim of idea stealing before, but did not pay much mind to it, especially because "most ideas have been done":

"I've had other streamers steal my ideas all the time, I've had Twitch Rivals steal my ideas, I've people steal my ideas and not give me credit. It happens all the time. Chat, most ideas have been done..."

Apart from xQc, Adin Ross also chimed in on the matter, claiming that new iterations of a particular idea are what fuel development within the industry:

"Everybody bites off somebody, it's impossible to be 100% creative and normal, without biting off somebody... how could you rip somebody apart for replicating it in their own way, that’s what content creation is... We all bite off each other, bro, and if it wasn't for certain people in our space, the game would not be where it's at."

Adin's streaming associate, Konvy, reposted the clip of Agent 00's comments, with a caption criticising the AMP members involved:

"Lame asf, they feel like they on top, some these people should of just stayed on YouTube and made videos."

xQc speaks on Kai Cenat trademarking Streamer University, following Agent 00's thoughts on idea stealing

Streamer University was a weekend-long initiative helmed by Twitch megastar Kai Cenat, where streamers from different realms of the space participated in a series of IRL streams in a campus-like setting. The event was widely successful and brought forth new and budding names within the industry.

In June 2025, reports indicated that Kai Cenat publicly confirmed he legally owns the intellectual property (including the name and concept) of Streamer University, mentioning that he had taken proactive legal steps to secure and protect it against potential imitators.

While paying respect to Kai, xQc suggested that the streamer's trademark route may not have been the best idea:

"Trademarking the idea, things like that have been done in the past by a lot of people... we did all that, I don't think anything has to be trademarked, it's just a fun concept."

