xQc calls out Nmplol for having "loser mindset" for allegedly not wanting to stream to save money because of legal battle with Malena

Kick and Twitch star Felix "xQc" has called out fellow content creator Nick "Nmplol" for having a "loser mindset." During a recent livestream, xQc came across X user @Awk20000's post from March 28, 2025. The netizen shared Nmplol's Discord message, in which he seemed to suggest that he had not been livestreaming recently due to the legal battle with his ex-wife, Malena Tudi.

When one of his Discord members wrote that everything he earns is "subject to being included in the award to the other party in the divorce," the OTK (One True King) member said:

"(Discord user @Scoop writes, 'Everything he earns is subject being included in the award to the other party in the divorce until it is completed.') Someone knows how to look up laws congrats we have a winner!"

In response, xQc stated that Nmplol exhibited a "loser mindset." While comparing the latter's divorce from Malena to his court case with Samantha "Adept," the former Overwatch pro remarked:

"Yeah, I mean, that's still a loser mindset, though. I've got to keep it a buck - that is still a loser mindset. 50% of something is at least something. Nothing is nothing at the end of the day. Okay? Bro, you guys and everyone can joke about my 50%. I knew I was never going to f**king lose that because there was no marriage in my case, and I knew it for a fact! But even then, it's still a thought that was looming, where I was like, 'Wait, by now I could be working for somebody else, technically, if like, that goes through or whatever.' It didn't matter."

"You can't chunk half of a golden goose... Unless the golden goose stops being a golden goose" - xQc gives his take on Nmplol and Malena's divorce

The conversation continued, with xQc stating that he did not consider not showing up and "not doing his thing" during his court case with Adept. He then used an analogy to explain what he thought about Nmplol and Malena's situation, saying:

"Not even a single day I went like, 'I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to show up and I'm not going to do my thing.' F**k that s**t. It's just f**king... that's like loser mindset. Doesnt matter, I still have to be productive. I'm still acquiring experience. I'm still doing something that matters. Listen, you can chunk half of a golden egg, okay? But you can't chunk half of a golden goose. Okay? Unless the golden goose stops being a golden goose. Hey! Hold on!"

In other news, Tyler "Tyler1's" girlfriend Macaiyla posted a series of X posts on March 30, 2025, accusing Nmplol of treating Malena "like s**t" and "financially abusing" her.

