"You're depraved": HasanAbi calls Ethan Klein a "mentally ill stalker" for suing his associates

One of Twitch's premier left-leaning political commentators, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, recently spoke out against his long-time online adversary, H3H3's Ethan Klein. The call-out was regarding the multiple copyright infringement lawsuits Klein had recently launched against other creators in the political commentary sphere, namely Denims, Frogan, and Kaceytron.

Ad

In a June 26, 2025, Twitch stream, Piker partly attributed the materialization of these lawsuits to the "busted" American legal system and claimed that individuals with wealth, like Klein, are more capable of pulling through with such cases. Further, the streamer agreed with a viewer comment claiming that the H3H3 founder is "abusing" the system:

"(Reading chat) 'Call it what it is, he's abusing the legal system the way stalkers do,' No, that's precisely what he's doing, but in this circumstance, because the legal system is f**king busted... When you're depraved and manic and insane, you don't care about wasting unlimited funds... You can be a vexatious litigant."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hasan, who debated Klein in early May 2025, went on to hurl insults at his former podcast co-host, calling him a "mentally ill stalker" for litigiously pursuing the three female streamers:

"It's like having a mentally ill stalker who has an unlimited amount of money and power... he also makes content off of this and it turns into more money for him..."

Ad

"There's really nothing you can do about it..": HasanAbi speaks on Ethan Klein going after Denims, Frogan, and Kaceytron

Ad

So far, Frogan has wiped her Twitch video catalog, and Denims has launched a GoFundMe to cover her legal expenses for the case.

Kaceytron, on the other hand, broke down in tears on June 26, 2025, livestream after calling her experience with getting served "traumatic."

HasanAbi also carried out his discussion on the faults of the American legal system, claiming that copyright laws do not offer much help to the defendants in this case:

Ad

"Given the way that our legal system works, given the way that our court system works, given the way that copyright works, there's really nothing you can do about it other than hope that it goes away eventually... we do not have an accurate measure against cyberstalking... You basically hope that the [cyberstalkers] calm down."

Ad

In other news, HasanAbi recently appeared to fire back at Asmongold while addressing accusations of the former clout-chasing FaZe Clan members.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More