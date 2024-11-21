YouTuber Austin McBroom accused of stalking and harassment in new lawsuit

YouTube star Austin McBroom has been accused of stalking and harassment, among other allegations, in a new civil complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. One woman named Brittney Collinson filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, November 21, 2024, accusing the YouTuber of allegedly going inside her property "without consent."

Collinson also claimed that McBroom posted a series of videos of her property, and some of those videos showed her home address, violating her "privacy." Part of the complaint reads:

"This belligerent act by McBroom violated [Collinson's] privacy and caused her substantial emotional distress and fear of the consequences resulting from publication of [her] home address to millions of strangers."

The videos reportedly showed Collinson's residence's exterior with a "clear street view and address numbers." They were allegedly taken on the morning of August 19 when the YouTube creator went to her home to take videos of himself "performing a loud and disruptive 'skit.'

According to the complaint, Austin McBroom was reportedly "feigning emotional distress," shouting, and "scattering personal effects," which Collinson claimed in the suit, that disturbed the neighborhood's "tranquility."

Collinson's complaint also detailed the origin of the same video, saying that McBroom "appears to have pretended to move out" or get kicked out of the house as part of the skit.

But, she clarified that he never lived there. After YouTube star Austin McBroom allegedly posted the videos on his Snapchat later that same day, a lot of "unwanted" people reportedly started making "threatening visits" to Collinson's home.

The lawsuit further accuses Austin McBroom of emotional distress

Brittney Collinson further alleged in her lawsuit that the series of events caused by Austin McBroom filming her home without consent caused her emotional distress and fear for her safety. The complaint mentioned:

"Strangers showed up at [her] home unhinged, leaving her in constant fear for her safety and the safety of her home."

Collinson also claimed that she was forced to move out of her home because of the threat to safety. But that wasn't the end of it, because moving out meant she had to pay double rent for at least one month.

YouTuber Austin McBroom, who became famous as a vlogger as part of the ACE Family with his ex Catherine Paiz and their kids, was recently filming an online dating show. The complaint noted that McBroom filmed part of the show called Austin's Looking for Love inside her home before because her roommate was part of it.

However, the August 19 incident, where he allegedly filmed outside the house showing the home address, "was not permitted in any manner." He took the video, per the lawsuit, without asking for permission, saying:

"Neither [Collinson] or her roommates had extended permission to McBroom for entry onto the property, the recording of any activities, or the dissemination of such recordings on any platform

McBroom shared the first episode of his dating show back on July 12, 2024, via his YouTube channel The Ace Family Vlogs. The subsequent episodes shared on his YouTube channel feature videos with several ladies or contestants as he supposedly looks for his new love.

Austin McBroom split with Catherine Paiz in January 2024, citing "irreconcilable" challenges in their marriage as the reason for their divorce. They were married for seven years and they have three children together.

