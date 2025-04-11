YouTuber Parlo accuses Pyrocynical of alleged "grooming," plans on releasing video "correcting the record"

UK-based YouTuber Parlo (523K subscribers) announced on his Discord server that he will release a new video targeted at Niall "Pyrocynical" (4.82 million subscribers). For those unaware of Parlo's content, he gained popularity through exposé videos. This has previously landed him in feuds with other YouTubers.

In his Discord message, he made some serious allegations against Pyrocynical. According to Parlo's statement, the YouTuber shared adult content with a minor. He also alleged Pyrocynical sent inappropriate texts to the same individual.

"He got away with sending porn to a 16 year old boy which he knew his date of birth and age [it was a 4 year age gap], Pyro was 20 [this is illegal]. He sexted this boy up until he was 17 in 2018, Pyrocynical was 21."

Parlo also accused Pyro of trying to establish a "proper relationship" with another minor.

"Pyrocynical also dated a 14 year old when he was 18, and was planning to initiate a 'proper relationship' with her when she was 16. Waiting for a child to become legal is indicative of grooming."

The screenshot of this message was shared by X user Saammuel (@Saammuel), who captioned his post, stating that Parlo was also planning to release a "100-page document."

"It seems Parlo is dropping a video and a 100-page document on Pyrocynical. He's claimed that he's going to "correct the record" around him."

Parlo accuses YouTuber of grooming (Image via X/@Saammuel)

What was Pyrocynical's grooming controversy in 2020?

UK YouTuber Parlo is set to release an extensive video on Pyrocynical, accusing him of grooming a minor. Those who have been up to date with Pyro's community will remember that he faced a similar controversy back in 2020.

In October 2020, an X user named Ivory Rasmus accused Pyrocynical of grooming them when they were 15 and he was 19. Ivory claimed the YouTuber sent explicit content, including fetish-related videos.

They shared screenshots, but the account in the messages appeared as a "Deleted User," raising questions about authenticity.

In December 2020, Pyro responded to the allegations, calling them false.

"I want to set the record straight with you all and share the truth. This accusation is 100% false and incredibly irresponsible."

He did, however, acknowledge that he sent messages which some might find "weird and distasteful."

"I am not denying that in the past, I took part in conversations with others that many of you will understandably consider to be weird and distasteful (probably an understatement). It was careless of me not to consider who was behind the role-play / art sharing, and I take full accountability."

The situation escalated in December 2020, when YouTuber Turkey Tom released a document claiming to provide evidence supporting Ivory’s allegations. Pyrocynical responded in a video by saying,

"I just want to be clear- I have never lied at any point, this document disingenuous, manipulative and it fails to include so much of my original statement."

Parlo hasn't specified when he plans to release the documents or the video. Pyrocynical has yet to respond.

