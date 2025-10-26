What are the allegations against Mizkif? Emiru's accusations against streamer explored

Twitch streamer Emily &quot;Emiru&quot; has accused Matthew &quot;Mizkif&quot; of sexual assault, domestic and physical abuse, stalking, harassment, threats of blackmail. On October 25, 2025, Emiru hosted a Just Chatting Twitch stream in which she opened up about her experience with Mizkif.At the 45-minute mark of the broadcast, the professional cosplayer said:&quot;Today, I'm finally going to be opening up about the psychological and domestic abuse, stalking and harassment, sexual assault and threats of blackmail, that Mizkif has done towards me. And some of these issues, which are still ongoing. For the entirety of this year, I have attempted to separate myself from him, and not talk about him at all, and not talk about this issue, and just not make it a public thing. I always try my best to keep this to myself, but like I said, I feel like it's gone to the point, which I'll explain later, that I feel like it just has to be done.&quot;Timestamp - 00:45:33Emiru makes sexual assault allegations against MizkifAt one point during the livestream, Emiru described an alleged situation in which Mizkif attempted to comfort her while she was crying. While alleging that the co-founder of OTK (One True King) made inappropriate advances toward her, Emily said:&quot;So yeah, we were just talking, and I was crying a lot. He started to... try to comfort me by hugging me while I was sitting on the couch. And holding me really close to him. And when this was happening, we hadn't talked in quite a while, and I'm usually very uncomfortable with being touched a lot by people that I'm not in a relationship with. But I let him hold me while I was crying. And he started kissing me in my face, and I let him do it. I was still sobbing a lot. And then suddenly he tried to climb on top of me and aggressively shoved his hand down my pants, and I screamed. I... yeah. And when I screamed, he jumped off me like a cat, like... and instead of apologizing or checking if I was okay, he said, 'I feel weird now. I feel like I did something wrong. I have to go.' And he immediately left my house while I was still crying, without checking if I was okay or anything.&quot;Emiru alleges Mizkif gave her a black eyeIn another moment of the livestream, Emiru alleged that Mizkif threw objects at her, including plastic bottles containing liquid and his phone, which resulted in her getting injured as she suffered a black eye.Emiru said:&quot;He would throw bottles, like, plastic bottles with liquid in it. Not like glass bottles at me, despite me telling him, like, I didn't like it and it scared me. And I bruise very easily. He would throw his phone at me. I would tell him, 'You know, it scared me, I don't like it.' And one time, it even hit me in the eye, which caused me to get a black eye. But he always, you know, was like, 'Oh, it's an accident,' and I was like, 'Oh, yeah.'&quot;Mizkif hosted a Twitch livestream on the same day (October 25, 2025) to respond to Emiru's allegations.