What does the "Can I get a Fanta Light brev" meme mean? Origins behind Sidemen Inside contestant's viral clip explained

Castillo has exploded into internet fame lately after featuring in the ongoing Sidemen reality show Inside. The rapper and content creator is one of the eight remaining contestants in the show. However, it's safe to say that he is easily the most eccentric one there mostly due to his unique mannerisms and speech, particularly his catchphrase term "brev" (sometimes spelled as "brav").

The word "brev" is British slang for "brother" or "bro." It's typically "bruv" but Castillo has put his spin on it, incorporating it into his everyday speech. This is evident from his earlier videos, predating his time on Inside.

This term has exploded within the online circuits after his inclusion in Sidemen's reality show. The creator frequently uses it. One of his phrases - "Can I get a Fanta Light brev?" has also gone viral. This is a recurring dialogue of his, which he uses to buy the canned drink from the shop in the show.

The phrase has become such a hit within the online community that it has become a running joke associated with Castillo. Some have even gone as far as to keep a count of how many times he has uttered the word "brev." One user even compiled a video featuring him using the word repeatedly.

Is Castillo still in Sidemen's Inside? Creator's participation explored

Castillo's participation in the ongoing Sidemen reality show Inside has certainly been a fan favorite so far, thanks to his unique and eccentric way of speaking. At the same time, however, he has been a constant source of chaos, having spent over £100K from the initial £1 million prize pool.

Toward the end of Episode 4, Castillo was tied with TikToker Leah Halton for the most votes to be eliminated. Fortunately for him, he won a game of rock-paper-scissors, which kept him in the show (while Leah was eliminated).

Episode 5 proved to be no better for Castillo. In the end, he received a vote from all the candidates (except himself, of course) to be voted out. However, in a twist, the Sidemen decided to keep him but revealed the votes to everybody, something that had been anonymously done so far. Watch the clip here:

Episode 6, set to be released later today (June 7, 2024), is certainly going to be an interesting one, especially since Castillo is still in the game, except now he knows that everybody voted against him in Episode 5.

Episode 6 will premiere on the group's secondary YouTube channel MoreSidemen. The group has confirmed that the finale will air on June 9 and premiere on the main Sidemen channel (21.2 million subscribers).