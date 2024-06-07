Where is Corpse Husband? Exploring what popular streamers have said amid musician's long absence

Content creator Corpse Husband remains a mystery and a rather enigmatic figure within the streaming community. For those unaware, the faceless streamer rose to fame in early 2020 (during the COVID-19 pandemic). He is particularly famous within the "Offline TV and Friends" fanbase, having played Among Us with content creators like Rachell "Valkyrae" and Thomas "Sykkuno."

However, his flow of gaming content and streams has stopped. At the time of writing, the last video he posted on his main channel (7.3 million subscribers) was in November 2021. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about his whereabouts.

What did Valkyrae and Sykkuno say about Corpse Husband?

Despite not posting for nearly two and a half years, Corpse Husband continues to garner the streaming community's curiosity. Although he has been largely inactive, some of his streamer friends, like Valkyrae, have provided occasional updates about him. For example, in May 2023, she said:

Timestamp: 00:04:10

"I've invited him, but he’s been busy. He’s a very busy man. He told me, 'Please don’t stop inviting me to things,' and I was like, 'I promise I will never stop inviting you no matter how many times you reject us.' He is not a streamer you know. He has different occupations."

The 100 Thieves co-owner added:

"He's okay. Yeah. He's all right. I mean, he... he goes through a lot. But, he is a tough man! A tough man."

Around the same period, Twitch streamer Sykkuno, another popular content creator and friend of Corpse Husband, gave a minor update about the streamer. He revealed that he had invited him to one of his gaming sessions, but he could not make it:

"Corpse couldn't make it today, guys. He's been very busy lately. So I'm just wearing his shirt to pretend he's here. Every time Corpse cannot make it to something, I wear one of his things."

Exploring Corpse Husband's latest activities

While the streamer has seemingly left content creation, there have been some concrete updates in terms of his singing career. The streamer released a song just towards the end of 2023.

His last post was relatively recent, just seven months ago in October 2023. He uploaded his latest single titled "Disdain" on his second channel, "Corpse." The song has garnered over 800K views and a plethora of comments, most of which are wholesome and wish the streamer well.

Before Disdain, his last upload was another song on his second channel in July 2023. He posted a collaborative track titled Code Mistake, which has amassed over 5.7 million views at the time of writing.

Regarding his activity on X.com, he hasn't posted much lately. His last activity was the announcement of "Code Mistake" in July 2023. However, in October, he did like one of Valkyrae's pictures, which fans can see by checking the "Likes" section on his profile, indicating that he is still in touch with his friends.

Corpse Husband continues to be a topic of discussion even today. Despite pretty much removing himself from the limelight, fans still miss him and post about him from time to time. It remains to be seen if he comes back anytime soon.