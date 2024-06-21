Who is Chetter72? Twitch streamer goes from 100 subscribers to 250,000 in a matter of days

Chet "Chetter72," who is a Twitch streamer (typically streams Fortnite), has gone viral in the past few days. His Twitch streaming journey has been nothing short of incredible. On June 15, the streamer had barely 100 followers on his account. Today (June 21), he has an incredible 265K follower count (a number that's still rising).

For those wondering, this happened after a viewer (named KindPenguin7) stumbled across his stream, which at that time had no viewers at all. The viewer then proceeded to ask him about why he streams on Twitch. Chetter72 replied:

"My whole career has been entertaining. I worked at Disneyland and I had one of the coolest jobs ever. I was the voice of Crush the Turtle at the Turtle Talk with Crush show and it came to an abrupt end."

Explaining why it 'ended,' the streamer revealed that he was forced to take medical leave, which meant that he eventually lost his job:

"Why did I stop? I had some medical issues that made me not come to work a lot and they just said, 'We're gonna cut you out.' I had to go on disability...I miss it every day."

The viewer was certainly moved by the account and donated $450. However, when this interaction was shared on TikTok, it went viral instantly, with fans from around the world flocking to the streamer's Twitch page to hit the follow button. Watch the clip here:

Chetter72's incredible Twitch journey explored

In terms of followers gained in the past week or so, there hasn't been any streamer quite like Chetter72. The Twitch streamer incredibly gained over 250,000 followers, achieving instant stardom.

Looking at his Twitch analytics shows his incredible rise. On June 16, he had 90K followers, an 89,900% increase. He gained 77K more on June 17, 42K on June 18, 23K on June 19, and 30K today (June 21). Have a look at this incredible graph:

Chetter's numbers skyrocketed in the past week (Image via Twitchmetrics.net)

His seven-day viewership record also speaks volumes. The streamer had zero viewers when KindPenguin7 stumbled across his stream. Now, he averages over 700 viewers and even peaked at an impressive 2.8K on June 16:

The streamer peaked at over 2.8K viewers (Image via Twitchmetrics.net)

The Twitch streamer's YouTube channel has also seen a significant increase in subscribers. At the time of writing, his channel has over 23K subscribers. He mostly uploads short clips from his Twitch streams:

Chetter also has over 23K YouTube subscribers (Image via YouTube)

Chetter72 mostly streams Fortnite on his Twitch account, though he also streams under the Just Chatting category from time to time. The streamer has also been rewarded with paid subscribers on his Twitch channel, currently boasting 1.9K subscribers.