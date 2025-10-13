Who is Drxx? Pokemon streamer faces allegations of sexual assault

Twitch streamer Drew &quot;Drxx&quot; has garnered attention on social media after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him. For those unfamiliar, Drxx is a well-known Pokemon streamer and content creator, best known for his Pokemon Nuzlocke content. The self-proclaimed &quot;one of the best Pokemon Nuzlockers&quot; hails from the United States and was reportedly born in 2001.Drxx created his official Twitch channel in April 2015 and has since amassed 27,892 followers. His most-streamed games include the Pokemon series, with him racking up more than 1,449 hours of stream time on Pokemon Scarlet. Additionally, Drxx is known for coaching YouTube and Twitch star Ludwig for his Nuzlocke challenge.On October 11, 2025, Twitch affiliate Catsuoka, also known as &quot;Cats,&quot; released a three-page Google document on X, alleging that Drxx sexually assaulted her during TwitchCon 2024. Describing an alleged incident that happened between her and Drxx at an Airbnb, Catsuoka said:&quot;It began with Drew following me into the private en-suite bathroom I was sharing with Squerk. He followed me a couple times while I would use the bathroom, put on sunscreen, brush my hair, etc. This is when he made remarks on my weight loss, alongside other flirtatious comments about the idea of hooking up during the trip. I tried to laugh it off, as I’d never viewed Drew as anything other than a friend, but it turned more repetitive and increasingly uncomfortable. I was very vehement that I don’t do casual situations or hookups, so I wasn’t interested. I tried to keep my responses lighthearted so as to not upset him, or create any sort of awkward situation.&quot;An excerpt from Catsuoka's Google document, wherein she detailed her alleged experience with Drxx 1/3 (Image via docs.google.com)&quot;He was very up in my space during these isolated encounters, kissing my neck, pulling my body against his, and trying to get me to change my mind, both in word and action. During at least two of the times he followed me into the en-suite that evening, he kissed me. I did initially kiss him back the first time, but followed up by asking that he not follow me into my bathroom anymore, and once again stated that I didn’t want to be with him. Even after setting these boundaries vocally, he continued following me throughout the remainder of the day, not only into my en-suite, but also into the garage/pool room where he would try and create isolated spaces where no one else was around.&quot;&quot;This repetitive physical crossing of my boundaries put me into a state of numb panic&quot; - Catsuoka accuses Pokemon streamer Drxx of sexual assaultOn the second page of her Google document, Catsuoka shared alleged details about an evening in which she, Drxx, and some other people got into a hot tub, which, according to her, was &quot;small and oddly shaped,&quot; and could accommodate five to six people.While claiming that she was the only woman at the Airbnb and that all of her friends were &quot;very respectful,&quot; except for Drxx, Catsuoka elaborated on the Pokemon streamer's alleged actions by writing:&quot;I was the only woman at the bnb at this point, and all my friends were very respectful of me having my own space, but this wasn’t the same case for Drew. At first, we were sitting near each other in the hot tub, until eventually he pulled me closer onto essentially his lap/directly standing in front of him, and proceeded to feel and grab my b*tt, and then lower until he tried forcing his fingers under my bikini bottoms upward of 10+ times. I was fairly aggressive in shoving his hand away and readjusting my body so he couldn’t every time, but he persisted. As a 5 '4, 120lb girl, and Drew being over 6’0, this caused a very obvious power imbalance in his favor.&quot;An excerpt from Catsuoka's Google document, wherein she detailed her alleged experience with Drxx 2/3 (Image via docs.google.com)&quot;This repetitive physical crossing of my boundaries put me into a state of numb panic, where I felt like the conversations and events happening around me became background noise, and all I could focus on was trying not to cause a scene and keep his hands off me at the same time. Eventually he got fully under my bikini bottoms. I left the hot tub after that. I will not provide more graphic detail than that.&quot;Furthermore, Catsuoka alleged that Drxx had &quot;crossed her boundaries numerous times&quot; and added:&quot;Drew made what was supposed to be an extremely fun and memorable weekend for me, memorable for all the wrong reasons. He crossed my boundaries numerous times, locked me in a bathroom with him, and sexually assaulted me in a hot tub surrounded by my friends. I was taken advantage of and had to spend the rest of that weekend making sure he believed everything was fine, because I was scared of upsetting him, causing a scene, or being isolated and assaulted even worse than I already had been.&quot;As of this writing, Drxx has not responded to Catsuoka's allegations.