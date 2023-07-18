How to Nuzlocke Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been a part of the series for several months now, which means it's only natural for trainers to undertake various challenges. One of the most popular challenges is known as a Nuzlocke run, which forces trainers to use the first species they encounter for their team, and having a Pocket Monster faint means they must be released.

The issue with Nuzlocke in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is that the new games have different means of spawning wild creatures, with the random encounter system in tall grass having been removed. Fortunately, there are solutions to take care of this problem.

Thanks to fans on social media, players can still perform a solid Nuzlocke Run in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through third-party encounter generators.

Using the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nuzlocke Randomizer

Thanks to the efforts of players like Jpicachu11 on Reddit as well as other trainers, fans have access to multiple generators that can assist them in their Nuzlocke run for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Since one of the main rules of catching the first Pocket Monster encountered in a region doesn't work as intended in Scarlet/Violet, trainers can use a generator instead.

What these generators do is take a player's game version and their current area and randomly generate a Pokemon that trainers must catch and use as per Nuzlocke rules. This includes selecting a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player's starter and encountering creatures in caves and other locations off the beaten path.

Jpicachu11's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nuzlocke Generator in action (Image via Jpicachu11/Github)

How to use Jpicachu11's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nuzlocke Generator

Head to the GitHub site for the generator with your preferred web browser on any device of your choosing. Select which Pokemon game you're playing from the dropdown menu. Next, choose the area you're currently in. As long as you have space in your team, you must catch the Pokemon the generator lists each time you enter a new area in Paldea. After selecting your area and game version, you'll receive your mandatory roll for the Pokemon you must add to your team from the area. If you've already caught the creature in question, you can re-roll the encounter. As an optional step, you can also mark whether you successfully caught the creature or not at the bottom of the window.

Pokemon Nuzlocke rules and how they apply in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

According to Nuzlocke rules, Pokemon who have fainted must be released (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Based on the original Nuzlocke rules put forward when the challenge was created, there are only two established doctrines that must be followed in each run. However, many players have created new twists on the game mode by imposing additional rules on themselves depending on the game, and the same can be said for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The two rules that must be upheld at all times are:

The player can and must capture the first Pokemon they encounter when they enter a new area if they have space on their team. They cannot capture additional Pocket Monsters without progressing to a new area.

A Pokemon that fainted in battle is considered dead and cannot be revived with any moves or items. It must be released at the battle's conclusion.

Some of the additional rules put forward by players are either used to increase the overall fun of the playthrough or raise the difficulty. Trainers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can also use these rules as an example to enhance their experience or difficulty:

All captured Pokemon must be nicknamed.

No Items can be used.

Trainers cannot use any creatures that are higher level than the current gym leader or member of the Elite Four's strongest option.

Trainers can't use a full party and must use a certain number of members.

No Pokemon Centers/Shops can be used.

Evolution cannot be used.

Only one Pokemon elemental type or Tera Type can be placed in a trainer's party.

No legendary species can be used.

No Master Balls can be used to capture any encounters.

Completely losing a battle and blacking/whiting out means trainers must start the game over.

As previously mentioned, the additional rules listed above are just a few examples of ways to make a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player's Nuzlocke run more difficult. They are not mandatory, and each trainer uses different rules and modifiers to make their experience more unique.

In Scarlet and Violet and elsewhere, players can also develop their own rules. As long as the two tenets are followed, trainers can come up with many different ways to enjoy the challenge and rewards of Nuzlocke.