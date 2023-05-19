Nintendo suspends Great Tusk, Iron Treads, Chesnaught Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet due to a bug

While the current weekend was supposed to see the Great Tusk, Iron Treads, and Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they have been quickly cut short. The developers revealed that they had to suspend all three raids because of a persisting error with the Great Tusk and Iron Treads Tera Raid Battles. They apologized for the inconvenience and will likely address it as early as possible.

Great Tusk and Iron Treads Tera Raid Battle error sees the event suspended in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All three of the aforementioned Tera Raid Battle events went live on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 12 am UTC. They are scheduled to run until Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. The official Twitter account of Play Pokemon posted a few hours after that there was an issue with the Great Tusk and Iron Treads Tera Raid Battles that would lead players to face an error.

Chesnaught pkmn.news/42dVJwM Great Tusk and Iron Treads are now appearing in Tera Raids across #PokemonScarletViolet , alongside Chesnaught with the Mightiest Mark! Gather your friends and take on these powerful Pokémon!Great Tusk and Iron TreadsChesnaught Great Tusk and Iron Treads are now appearing in Tera Raids across #PokemonScarletViolet, alongside Chesnaught with the Mightiest Mark! Gather your friends and take on these powerful Pokémon!Great Tusk and Iron Treads➡️pkmn.news/42UxcwIChesnaught➡️pkmn.news/42dVJwM https://t.co/mnMAWzGrmr We have identified an issue that could result in an error after facing 5 star Great Tusk and Iron Treads raids in #PokemonScarletViolet . These Raid battles will be suspended, including Chesnaught with the Mightiest Mark. twitter.com/playpokemon/st… We have identified an issue that could result in an error after facing 5 star Great Tusk and Iron Treads raids in #PokemonScarletViolet. These Raid battles will be suspended, including Chesnaught with the Mightiest Mark. twitter.com/playpokemon/st…

They announced that they were suspending the 5-star Paradox Pokemon event along with the 7-star Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event. The developers advised trainers to update their Poke Portal News in-game to its latest version.

Play Pokémon @playpokemon For the latest Poké Portal News, please select "Check Poké Portal News" from within the Mystery Gift function in-game. Should you see the affected Raid Battles, we ask players not to participate.



We apologize for any inconvenience. For the latest Poké Portal News, please select "Check Poké Portal News" from within the Mystery Gift function in-game. Should you see the affected Raid Battles, we ask players not to participate.We apologize for any inconvenience.

While this will happen automatically if your device is connected to the internet, you can also do so by clicking "Check Poke Portal News" in the "Mystery Gift" option in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's main menu. The tweet also mentioned that if players see any of the "affected Raid Battles" in-game, they should avoid them and not participate.

The reported issue results in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players receiving items labeled "None" after successfully completing the Paradox Pokemon Tera Raids. This ends up glitching and crashing the game once trainers exit the reward screen.

The Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event is in its second phase. The first phase saw the first appearance of the formidable Generation VI dual-type Grass and Fighting Pocket Monster in Paldea. Players could also get Chespin and Quilladin by breeding Chesnaught with Ditto.

We will keep you updated regarding the current issue and when the raids are back online in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

