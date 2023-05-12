Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Chesnaught rewards: All item drops from Tera Raid Battle event

Another new pocket monster has made its way to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through Seven-Star Tera Raids, and it is Chesnaught this time around. The iconic Spiny Armor Pokemon from Generation VI is finally available in Paldea. Its debut as a Tera Raid boss also means that those who can successfully defeat and capture will have the opportunity to get their hands on Chespin and Quilladin.

The developers at Game Freak have utilized the black crystal Seven-Star Tera Raids to introduce popular pocket monsters from previous years who were absent from the Paldean Pokedex at launch. Previous iterations of the event featured Charizard, Cinderace, Greninja, Samurott, Typhlosion, and Inteleon.

Ability Patch, TM150, and other item drops from the ongoing Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is scheduled to take place over two phases. The first one has already begun on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will last until Friday, May 14, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. While players can catch the Spiny Armor Pokemon only once per save data, they can repeatedly participate in the event to win other rewards.

Play Pokémon @playpokemon



Find out more here pkmn.news/42dVJwM Chesnaught with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles throughout #PokemonScarletViolet later this week! Work together with friends to topple this powerful Tera Pokémon!Find out more here Chesnaught with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles throughout #PokemonScarletViolet later this week! Work together with friends to topple this powerful Tera Pokémon!Find out more here ➡️pkmn.news/42dVJwM https://t.co/f663mEwLua

The possible item drops from the ongoing event are as follows:

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Iron

Rock Tera Shard

TM150

Ability Patch

Random item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Iron

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Impish Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Rock Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

During the Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event, the Spiny Armor Pokemon will feature a Rock Tera Type and bear the Mightiest Mark. The latter signifies a pocket monster that has been caught in a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event. Trainers will have to strategize accordingly to take down the formidable beast.

Annihilape (Screech, Bulk Up, Drain Punch, Rage Fist) has once again turned out to be a strong choice to take down the Tera Raid boss for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers. The list of best possible counters for Chesnaught Tera Raid also includes Koraido, Decidueye, and Klefki.

As mentioned above, successfully capturing Chesnaught will allow players to get their own Chespin and Quilladin. To do so, they will need to breed the current Tera Raid boss with a Ditto, which possesses the ability to breed with almost every other pocket monsters. This will award trainers with a Chespin egg.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

They can then evolve the Chespin to Quilladin at level 16 and then further onto Chesnaught at level 36. Players need to keep in mind that the hatched Chespin will not bear the Mightiest Mark. This is also the only way for players to get their hands on Shiny Chespin, Shiny Quilladin, and Shiny Chesnaught in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as the Tera Raid Battles won't spawn so.

Poll : 0 votes