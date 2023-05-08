Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next 7-star Tera Raid Battle features Chesnaught

The Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle events have been a hit amongst Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokemon Company recently announced the next iteration of the event, featuring Chesnaught. The Generation VI Spiny Armor Pokemon is a popular face amount the community. It is not generally available in Paldea, making the upcoming event a must-play occasion for trainers worldwide.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to have Seven-Star Tera Raids unlocked in their games to participate in the Chesnaught black crystal Tera Raid Battle event. To encounter the pocket monster, they will have to interact with the black crystal structures that can be found spawning across Paldea.

When is Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Runs from May 12th to May 14th and again a week later from May 19th to May 21st



Battle against Rock Tera Type Chesnaught. Runs from May 12th to May 14th and again a week later from May 19th to May 21st

The Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle will occur in the latest Gen IX titles over two phases. The schedule for the same is as follows:

The first phase will begin on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12 am UTC and continue until Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC

The second phase will commence on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 12 am UTC and conclude on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC

Chesnaught will appear with the Rock Tera Type. Trainers will have to strategize accordingly. The Tera Raid Boss will also bear the Mightiest Mark, signifying a pocket monster caught from a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Who is Chesnaught?

Introduced in Generation VI, Chesnaught is a dual-type pocket monster with a Grass and Fighting combination. It is the final form of Chespin, which is one of three Starter Pokemon that players can find in Kalos in Pokemon X and Y. Trainers are able to evolve Chespin to Quilladin by leveling the pocket monster to level 16.

Quilladin can then be evolved to Chesnaught by leveling it to level 36. With Chensaught's upcoming arrival in the latest Gen IX titles, trainers will be able to get their hands on Chespin and Quilladin by catching a Chesnaught and breeding it with a Ditto.

Who were the previous Seven-Star Tera Raid Bosses?

The Pokemon Company has been utilizing the Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles to introduce new pocket monsters not already available in Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These formidable beasts are popular choices from previous generations. The entire list of previous bosses is as follows:

Charizard

Cinderace

Greninja

Decidueye

Samurott

Typhlosion

Inteleon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers need to ensure that they have the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded in-game. They will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to band together online to fight Chesnaught.

