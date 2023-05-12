How to best counter 7-star Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The 7-star Chesnaught Tera Raid isn't too hard to counter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Its initial run lasts from May 12, 2023, to May 14, 2023. Players who miss this period can expect a rerun from May 19 to May 21, 2023. This guide includes a good method to counter this mighty foe solo easily. This way, you don't have to rely on other players online to help you (or possibly hinder your progress).

Trainers in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can use this guide since Annihilape isn't Version Exclusive. The method in question should be pretty obvious to players. After all, Annihilape has nothing to fear from a 7-star Chesnaught, especially one that's a Rock-type. Remember, Rock-type creatures are weak to Fighting-types.

Readers can find the full build and what to expect from this boss battle in the next section. A Koraidon build will also be included for Scarlet players.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid guide: How to counter Chesnaught

It has a Rock Tera Type for this 7-star Tera Raid (Image via Game Freak)

This 7-star Chesnaught has a Rock Tera Type with the following moves in this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event:

Hammer Arm

Earthquake

Wood Hammer

Stone Edge

This Pokemon starts with Iron Defense at the beginning of the 7-star Tera Raid, while Curse and Bulk Up will be used later when it's weakened. Basically, this foe has Fighting, Ground, Grass, and Rock coverage and ways to buff its Defense stat (and Attack later in the fight).

Annihilape build

An example of the writer soloing it (Image via Game Freak)

Annihilape is capable of soloing yet another 7-star Tera Raid battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Nature: Adamant

Adamant Ability: Anger Point

Anger Point EVs: 252 Def / 252 Attack / 4 HP

252 Def / 252 Attack / 4 HP Item: Metronome

Metronome Moves: Screech + Bulk Up + Drain Punch + Rage Fist + Screech

Screech + Bulk Up + Drain Punch + Rage Fist + Screech Tera Type: Fighting

Fighting is by far the best Tera Type to use here since the 7-star Chesnaught Tera Raid is weak to Fighting. However, anybody with the Ghost Tera Type (or something else entirely) has been tested to win, too. However, it would take much longer to do so.

Here is the strategy:

Use Screech until Annihilape faints or the enemy resets all of your allies' stats. Use Bulk Up a few times. Spam Drain Punch. Terastylize and spam Drain Punch some more. Use Rage Fist if you run out of PP.

Metronome makes the user's attacks stronger if they use the same move repeatedly. In this case, you shouldn't have too much of an issue winning.

Koraidon strategy

Koraidon also works (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can also use Koraidon (although the latter needs to trade to get this Legendary). Here is a build to defeat the 7-star Chesnaught Tera Raid:

Nature: Adamant

Adamant Ability: Orichalcum Pulse

Orichalcum Pulse EVs: 252 Def / 252 Attack / 4 HP

252 Def / 252 Attack / 4 HP Item: Metronome

Metronome Moves: Screech + Bulk Up + Drain Punch + Screech

Screech + Bulk Up + Drain Punch + Screech Tera Type: Fighting

Koraidon has better stats than Annihilape, which means this method should be more consistent. Both Annihilape and Koraidon have been tested to work for this fight. If you fail once, try again since these strategies can work and aren't too difficult to execute.

