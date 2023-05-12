Best way to solo 7-star Chesnaught in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have introduced Kalos region starter Chesnaught as a Tera Raid event. Trainers can battle and capture the Grass/Fighting-type creature until May 12, 2023. This particular Chesnaught also has a Rock Tera Type, and beating it as a 7-star raid boss isn't an easy task. However, players can still defeat the boss both solo or with allies with the right Pocket Monsters and builds.

Soloing any 7-star Tera Raid boss isn't easy. Trainers will need incredibly well-trained Pokemon with the right item and move loadouts to be successful. Type effectiveness must also be taken into consideration, both ordinary elemental types and Tera Types.

Trainers who still wish to beat Chesnaught solo in this Pokemon Scarlet/Violet raid will have to put the effort in, but they can still be successful.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended Pokemon and builds to beat 7-Star Chesnaught in Scarlet and Violet

By taking on Chesnaught solo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids, trainers will start the battle on uneven footing. The benefits of having fellow teammates contributing to the raid are out the window. This means players will have to outfit their Pocket Monsters with moves that are incredibly self-reliant and still capable of dealing the huge amounts of damage that a 7-star raid boss can take.

Here are the recommended loadouts to solo Chesnaught in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Annihilape - Maximum HP and Attack EVs/IVs, Defiant ability, Shell Bell for held item, Adamant nature, Ghost Tera Typing. Recommended moves are Drain Punch, Screech, Close Combat, and Rage Fist. It won't be easy to solo Chesnaught with, but trainers can stack their healing effects and times hit to maximize Rage Fist's damage, dealing approximately 300 damage per hit. Just expect Annihilape to take some hits over the course of the battle.

- Maximum HP and Attack EVs/IVs, Defiant ability, Shell Bell for held item, Adamant nature, Ghost Tera Typing. Recommended moves are Drain Punch, Screech, Close Combat, and Rage Fist. It won't be easy to solo Chesnaught with, but trainers can stack their healing effects and times hit to maximize Rage Fist's damage, dealing approximately 300 damage per hit. Just expect Annihilape to take some hits over the course of the battle. Iron Hands - Maximum HP and Attack EVs/IVS, Quark Drive ability, Booster Energy held item, Adamant nature, Fighting Tera Typing. Recommended moves are Belly Drum, Swords Dance, Drain Punch, and Close Combat. Increase Iron Hands' damage output with Swords Dance and utilize Drain Punch to continue dealing damage and keeping your HP topped off. Once Chesnaught is weak enough to finish off, take it down with Close Combat.

- Maximum HP and Attack EVs/IVS, Quark Drive ability, Booster Energy held item, Adamant nature, Fighting Tera Typing. Recommended moves are Belly Drum, Swords Dance, Drain Punch, and Close Combat. Increase Iron Hands' damage output with Swords Dance and utilize Drain Punch to continue dealing damage and keeping your HP topped off. Once Chesnaught is weak enough to finish off, take it down with Close Combat. Gholdengo - Maximum Defense and Special Attack EVs, 31 IVs in Defense, Special Attack, and HP. Shell Bell as held item, Good as Gold ability, Modest nature, Steel Tera Typing. Recommended moves are Nasty Plot, Flash Cannon, Reflect, and Metal Sound. Begin by activating Reflect, then use Nasty Plot to boost Gholdengo's Special Attack damage. Use Metal Sound to decrease Chesnaught's Special Defense stat, then hit it with everything you've got using Flash Cannon and your Steel Tera Typing. The combined STAB, Tera Boost, and super effective damage should be enough to beat Chesnaught if it has lost enough Special Defense and Gholdengo has a high Special Attack.

It should be noted that there are other Pokemon and builds that can beat 7-star Chesnaught in Scarlet and Violet. However, the recommended creatures above should be able to take down the Kalos starter with quite a bit of time left remaining on the raid timer.

It may take a few tries, but trainers who have trained their Pocket Monsters well and who have built them just as wisely should be able to topple and capture Chesnaught for use in their Paldean adventures.

Poll : 0 votes