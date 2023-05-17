Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next time-limited Tera Raid Battle event features Great Tusk and Iron Treads

A new set of pocket monsters have been announced for a Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This time around, version-exclusive Paradox Pokemon will take up the mantle. Great Tusk will appear as a Tera Raid Boss in Pokemon Scarlet, while Iron Treads will do the same in Pokemon Violet. The former is an ancient relative of Donphan, while the latter is the futuristic one.

Paradox Pokemon have been a nifty addition to the mainline series with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While the Generation IX titles have regional variants, the developers also introduced these unique formidable beasts, who are reportedly ancient or futuristic relatives of existing popular pocket monsters.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will see Great Tusk and Iron Treads in Tera Raid Battles later next week

The Tera Raid Battle event involving Great Tusk and Iron Treads is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC and continue until Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. The Paradox Pokemon will be available in their respective titles, as mentioned above.

Rather than featuring a single Tera Type, both these formidable beasts will sport various Tera Types. Trainers will have to strategize accordingly if they wish to defeat the Paradox Pokemon. The official announcement also advised players to join Tera Raids hosted by Pokemon Violet trainers if they wish to "complete [their] Paradox Pokemon collection."

Iron Treads is a dual-type pocket monster with a Ground and Steel combination. It has a base total stat of 570, an Attack stat of 112, a Defense stat of 120, and a Speed stat of 106.

Great Tusk is a dual-type pocket monster with a Ground and Fighting combination. It also boasts a base stat total of 570, with an Attack stat of 131, a Defense stat of 131, and an HP stat of 115. Both these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pocket monsters make excellent additions to a player's battle party, provided they can catch them.

As mentioned earlier, Iron Treads and Great Tusk are reportedly distant relatives of a popular contemporary Pokemon. Donphan, also known as the Armor Pokemon, is a Ground-type critter that was introduced back in Generation II. It can evolve into Phanpy from level 25 and shares a similar design language as Great Tusk and Iron Treads.

To participate in this Tera Raid Battle raid, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers must ensure that the latest version of Poke Portal News is updated in-game. This process should happen automatically if their device is connected to the internet. Otherwise, they can do so by going to the 'Mystery Gift' option in the 'X' main menu and choosing the 'Check Poke Portal News' option.

