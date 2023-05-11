10 Generation 9 Pokemon Niantic should add to Pokemon GO

The creatures from the latest installment in the Pokemon franchise have already started migrating to the popular mobile spin-off, Pokemon GO. The recent addition of Gimmighoul and Gholdengo, as well as postcard transfer functionality, indicate a growing connection between the two titles. However, what players really want from Niantic is some new creatures to add to their collection.

While not all of the new Pokemon are noteworthy in terms of stats, players are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the stronger creatures. The Paldea region is home to many exciting creatures, so fans are eagerly waiting for their addition to the mobile game. Here is a list of Pokemon that Niantic should add to the Pokemon GO.

10 Paldean-native creatures that need to be added to Pokemon GO

1) Skeledirge

Starting off strong is the final form of the Fire-type starter, Skeledirge. This menacing monster has already gained a lot of love from the community, making it a popular choice among fans. As such, adding Pokemon of the Skeledirge line would be a great first step for Niantic to introduce Paldean creatures.

With Skeledirge being a bulky Ghost and Fire-type, it has the potential to make waves in the game's competitive Great League. Due to the abundance of Steel-types that give many trainers trouble, it is important to have a Fire-type that can punch holes clean through the competition as well as take a few hits.

2) Quaquaval

Being the fully evolved Water-type starter, Quaquaval is as likely as a new addition as Skeledirge. As a Water and Fighting-type Pokemon, Quaquaval could make for a very powerful addition to any trainer's battle party for low-tier competitive play and Raid Battles alike.

Although it may not have a significant impact like some of the other fully evolved Water-type starters that Niantic has already introduced to Pokemon GO, the introduction of Quaquaval will give seasoned trainers a few more options to experiment with. With Hydro Cannon in its arsenal after its inevitable Community Day, its potency will increase exponentially.

3) Meowscarada

The market for offensive Grass-types in Pokemon GO is remarkably slim. Although bulk is surely the name of the game, there is a slim chance for Meowscarada to make a name for itself in the competitive scene. With it being known for its high speed and attacking stats, it would be interesting to see how Meowscarada translates to the mobile game.

The odds are fairly low for Meowscarada to carve out any sort of niche in the metagame, but having a new Grass-type starter to add to the collection is always welcome in Pokemon GO.

4) Klawf

Klawf played a very important role in the story of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Being the introduction to the Titan Pokemon questline, many players will encounter this giant crab at some point in their playthrough.

A great idea for potential content rotations in celebration of the Paldea region in Pokemon GO would be to implement a sort of Titan Raid Battle similar to that of the Titan Pokemon from the mainline games. Klawf would be the perfect first experiment for the new hypothetical raid variant.

5) Great Tusk

Paradox Pokemon are the new types of creatures introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Much like Ultra Beasts from the Alola region, Paradox Pokemon are creatures that are similar to Legendary Pokemon in terms of their stat totals, but there is no limited number of them.

As those who have played the new titles will know, Great Tusk and its counterpart are the two Paradox Pokemon that players first encounter during the story (excluding Miraidon and Koriadon). As such, Great Tusk would be a great first run of these types of creatures for Pokemon GO, perhaps in a new Paradox Raid.

6) Iron Treads

Similar to Great Tusk, Iron Treads is the first Paradox Pokemon that players encounter in their playthrough as a part of the Titan Pokemon questline. However, while players who chose Pokemon Scarlet will encounter Great Tusk, those who picked Pokemon Violet will encounter Iron Treads.

Just like Great Tusk, Iron Treads will be a great first run of Paradox Pokemon coming to Pokemon GO. Iron Treads being a Ground and Steel-type would also make it one of the best creatures in the metagame, thanks to that type combination, as well as its great stat total.

7) Baxcalibur

Baxcalibur is the Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon for the Paldea region. As such, including it in a wave of Paldea creatures in Pokemon GO would be a great idea. Since it is the only non-Legendary to possess the Ice and Dragon typing, adding Baxcalibur to the game would give those who missed out on Kyurem raids a chance to get their hands on a creature with such a typing.

Baxcalibur would also be an interesting creature to see in the mobile title's competitive modes, and with such high stats, it is likely that it would forcefully carve out a decent niche in PvE.

8) Annihilape

Scarlet and Violet were big titles for fans of the first two generations of Pokemon. Some fan favorites were given entirely new evolutions after years of fans asking, the first of which is Annihilape, a Fighting and Ghost-type evolution of Primeape. As such, much like Teddiursa, it would be a cool idea to give Mankey a Community Day as a way to introduce this new evolution.

Being a Fighting and Ghost-type Pokemon, Annihilape is very promising in terms of its viability in Pokemon GO's Great League. With Scrafty and Medicham practically having a monopoly on the tier's Fighting-type choices, having Annihilape would be a refreshing change of scenery.

9) Dudunsparce

Much like Annihilape, Dudunsparce is the long-awaited evolution to Dunsparce. As such, players would finally have a use for their hard-earned Dunsparce candy if Niantic were to put this Paldean evolution into Pokemon GO.

Being a pure Normal-type with access to Dragon-type attacks, this would be a very interesting stamina tank to see in the mobile game's competitive scene. Dudunsparce may also hammer out a niche as a gym defender.

10) Farigiraf

Farigiraf would be a welcomed addition to Pokemon GO's roster of catchable Pokemon, even though it is not as popular as the two previous entries. As players have been waiting for a Girafarig evolution for a long time, it would be appropriate for Niantic to finally let players evolve the ones in their collection.

