Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fan envisions a shiny version of recently revealed Klawf

No one is quite sure what the shiny versions of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet creatures will look like, but an imaginative fan drafted one up for Klawf. The Rock-type Pokemon was recently revealed in a trailer for the game.

This massive member of the species will act as one of the Titans that players need to quell as part of the game's story.

Its powerful claws, constantly rotating eyes, and nearly unbreakable shell make for a potentially dangerous Pokemon to encounter. Its orange-ish color scheme resembles a crab, and the Reddit user who came up with its shiny form essentially morphs it into stone.

Reddit user shares concept of a shiny Klawf for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The giant Klawf in "Seek Your Treasure!" trailer was referred to as the Stony Cliff Titan. It is clear that this Pokemon clings to the sides of cliffs and blends into the environment.

This is helped by how the Pokedex entry labels it as the Ambush Pokemon. It only makes sense that they would want to be as incognito as possible before dropping from the cliffside and attacking their prey.

The Reddit user who shared the concept of Klawf's shiny most certainly took that into account. Osmiooo gave it gray and white tones as if it were the color of stone and needed to camouflage itself on a mountainside.

The shiny design isn't official, so players will have to wait for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to arrive. Still, commenters on the post were impressed with the concept.

Reactions to shiny Klawf concept

The community's response to Osmiooo's shiny Klawf was overwhelmingly positive. Many were delighted with the idea of a Rock-type Pokemon having a shiny variant that resembles a stone.

As the commenter said, this is the "best case scenario." Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have made some incredible shiny forms in the past, however, many of them are unlikable.

Most fans lack faith in the developers to create such a solid shiny variation for the brand new Rock-type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. One user thinks it will end up being just a shade of brown.

Osmiooo was quick to respond with yet another shiny Klawf concept. This one looked to dispel the aforementioned gripe.

Another Klawf shiny concept (Image via Game Freak / Osmiooo)

It will be interesting to see what new Pokemon arrive with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and what their shiny forms are. Most players will probably be satisfied if Klawf's is anything close to what Osmiooo has done.

Klawf recently revealed along with other new Pokemon

This is a brand new Pokemon arriving in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. No one knows what to expect from it in terms of strengths and moveset.

Although several Pokemon have been revealed thus far, players expect more to arrive in the future. In the same trailer, fans got the first look at Armarouge and Ceruledge.

Before that came Grafaiai, Cetitan, the game's starters, and many others. All of them will have a shiny form of their own, and it will be interesting to see what they look like.

