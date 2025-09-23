How to get Shiny Miraidon and Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (all countries and where to get them)

Shiny Miraidon and Koraidon are all set to make their debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, although in a rather unconventional manner. Almost three years after its release, the featured critters from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally get their Shiny variants. Both these Paradox Pokemon have unique color schemes that are different from each other, matching their futuristic and prehistoric forms respectively.

Ad

To get a Shiny Miraidon or Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will have to visit the partnered store in your country between September 26 and October 15, 2025. Unfortunately, not all countries are privy to this exclusive yet, and only select locations will have the promo running.

Read more: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Steps to get Shiny Miraidon and Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Both these shiny variants debut together (Image via TPC)

Follow these steps to get a Shiny Miraidon or Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ad

Trending

Visit your country's partnered store between September 26 and October 15, 2025.

Ask for an exclusive code card for Shiny Miraidon and Koraidon. No purchase is required from the store to get the code card.

Scratch the card to reveal a code.

Open Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on your Nintendo Switch (or Switch 2) and redeem the code.

Based on the game that you redeem your code in, the Shiny Pokemon that you get will differ. If you redeem the code in Pokemon Violet, you will get a Shiny Koraidon, and if you redeem it in Pokemon Scarlet, you will get a Shiny Miraidon.

Ad

Essentially, you will get the Shiny variant of the opposite game's featured Pokemon. Moreover, each code can be redeemed only once, after which it will be invalid.

Also read: 5 best Pokemon VGC teams from 2025 World Championships

All stores where you can get Shiny Miraidon and Koraidon code cards

Redeeming the code in Pokemon Violet will give you Shiny Koraidon (Image via TPC)

At the time of writing, you can get the Shiny Miraidon and Koraidon code cards in only five countries, at the following partnered stores:

Ad

Country Store to get Shiny Miraidon and Koraidon code card United States GameStop Canada EB Games New Zealand EB Games Australia EB Games France Micromania-Zing

Ad

For GameStop and EB Games, you simply need to go to the store and ask for a Shiny Miraidon or Koraidon code card, and no purchase will be required. If you want to get a code card from Micromania-Zing in France, you need to take your Nintendo device and show proof of ownership of either Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, or both. No purchase is required in this case as well.

How to redeem Shiny Miraidon and Koraidon code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Redeeming the code in Pokemon Scarlet will give you Shiny Miraidon (Image via TPC)

Follow these steps to redeem your special code to get Shiny Miraidon and/or Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ad

Turn on your Nintendo device and ensure that it is connected to the internet.

Launch Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and then press X to open the Poke Portal .

. Press L Button to connect to the internet.

to connect to the internet. Select the Mystery Gift option, and then head to the Get With Code section.

option, and then head to the section. Enter the code from your card.

Shiny Miraidon or Koraidon will either appear in your party (if there is space), or will be sent over to your Boxes. It is important that you save the game after receiving the Pokemon, since the code will be expired once you use it. As such, if you do not save the game and quit Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you might end up losing it permanently.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Pokemon hub for more articles. Also keep an eye out on our Pokemon Legends Z-A hub for the latest news and coverage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anindit Sinha A software developer by day and hardcore gamer at night, Anindit Sinha has always been fascinated by all things digital. As an Esports & Gaming writer for Sportskeeda, he covers Pokemon, competitive first-person shooters, Sea of Thieves, and Palworld. He has also interviewed of one of the developers of Pokemon Vortex, a popular web-based Pokemon game that is going strong till this date.



His passion for gaming was sparked when a teacher gifted him his first game, Project IGI, for doing well in computer class. However, Counter-Strike was the game that brought out his competitive side, after which he also indulged in LAN and online tournaments.



His most memorable stint came during a clutch moment against a very popular team during the AMD ESL India Qualifiers for Rainbow Six Siege in 2019. He ardently follows Shroud and the old NiP esports team. While the latter is his favorite team from CS 1.6 days, he considers the former to be a mechanically gifted player whose calmness and humbleness inspired Anindit’s approach.



Anindit believes in sourcing information from a variety of sources and cross-checking it via multiple avenues to ensure complete accuracy. When away from the screen, Anindit likes to keep his body fit by regularly going to the gym, doing adventure sports, and reading horror, fantasy and sci-fi books. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨