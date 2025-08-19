5 best Pokemon VGC teams from 2025 World Championships

The 2025 Pokemon VGC World Championships have just concluded, and we're taking a look at some of the best teams from the competition. Out of all the players who reached the top 16, some of them stood out more than the rest. Thus, the teams on this list are those that showed the most innovative strategies with the Pokemon allowed in the current VGC setup.

Ad

Here are the best Pokemon VGC teams out of those that made the final 16 at the 2025 World Championships.

5 of the best Pokemon VGC teams seen at the 2025 World Championships

1) Nick Navarre's Team (Calyrex Ice Rider, Kyogre, Urshifu Rapid Strike, Flutter Mane, Amoonguss, and Rillaboom)

Nick Navarre's team at the 2025 Pokemon VGC World Championships (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

In the Pokemon Sword and Shield meta, Kyogre was commonly paired with Zacian in a combination nicknamed "SwordFish." However, in the Scarlet and Violet games, Zacian's ability was nerfed, necessitating a new partner for Kyogre.

Ad

Trending

Enter Calyrex Ice Rider, a powerful physical attacker that also benefitted greatly from Kyogre's Drizzle setting up the rain. This made opposing Fire-type attacks noticeably weaker. As for the rest of Nick's 15th-place team, it included VGC staples like Rillaboom, Flutter Mane, Amoonguss, and Urshifu Rapid Strike.

Also read: Pokemon World Championships 2025: All winners, prize pool distribution, and more

2) James Baek's Team (Calyrex Shadow Rider, Koraidon, Incineroar, Volcarona, Regieleki, and Rillaboom)

Ad

James Baek's Pokemon VGC team for 2025 Worlds (Image via TPC)

There was only a single Regieleki in the entirety of the 2025 World Championships, and it was on James Baek's team. His creativity deserves admiration, especially since he finished 10th.

Ad

Regieleki is one of the fastest Pokemon in the game and can deal massive Electric-type damage. This made it quite a threat against opposing teams using Miraidon, who set up Electric Terrain for themselves but ended up powering Regieleki's attacks further.

He also uses Volcarona, not for move redirection with Rage Powder but as a set-up special sweeper with Quiver Dance. Another interesting move is his choice to use Roar on Incineroar. With enough bulk investment, Incineroar could survive long enough to force one of the opponent's Pokemon out.

Ad

3) Montana Mott's Team (Calyrex Shadow Rider, Zamazenta Crowned, Chien-Pao, Dragonite, Raging Bolt, and Amoonguss)

Montana Mott's Pokemon VGC team for 2025 Worlds (Image via TPC)

The Restricted Legendary core of Calyrex Shadow Rider and Zamazenta Crowned saw the highest usage at Worlds 2025. This was mainly because both were very fast Pokemon and formed a Ghost/Fighting STAB combo that hits most Pokemon for neutral damage.

Ad

Thus, it made sense to highlight the team that used this core. With this team, Montana Mott took fourth place and even confirmed a spot at Worlds 2026.

Beside the Calyrex/Zamazenta pair, what sticks out is the sheer number of priority moves on his team. Thunderclap from Raging Bolt, Sucker Punch from Chien-Pao, and both Aqua Jet and Extreme Speed from Dragonite. The last one could even Terastallize into a Normal type to make Extreme Speed STAB.

Ad

4) James Evans' Team (Calyrex Shadow Rider, Koraidon, Incineroar, Raging Bolt, Brute Bonnet, and Landorus Incarnate)

James Evans' Pokemon VGC team for 2025 Worlds (Image via TPC)

Runner-up James Evans brought a mostly standard team of Pokemon, including Calyrex Shadow Rider, Koraidon, Incineroar, Raging Bolt, Brute Bonnet, and Landorus Incarnate. However, what sticks out upon looking at it is how it is built to support an aggressive playstyle.

Ad

For instance, the choice of Brute Bonnet over the more popular Amoonguss as a Spore and Rage Powder user just because it can use STAB Sucker Punch. Also, his Incineroar has Helping Hand to give its ally a damage boost. He could use these offensive tactics all the way to second place.

5) Giovanni Cischke's Team (Lunala, Koraidon, Chi-Yu, Flutter Mane, Brute Bonnet, and Ursaluna)

Giovanni Cischke's winning Pokemon VGC team for 2025 Worlds (Image via TPC)

What makes Giovanni Cischke's team interesting is that he didn't even use one of his Restricted Legendaries, Lunala, in the Grand Finals. Even better, in the decider, his Koraidon didn't even take the field; he won it with Stellar Tera Flutter Mane, Choice Scarf Chi-Yu, and Brute Bonnet.

Ad

While all three are powerful mons in their own right, the fact that his team was so well constructed it didn't even need its Restricted Legendaries to do well makes him a deserving World Champion.

Also read: 5 best Doubles teams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation I (July 2025)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨