Who is Kick streamer Naruto, and what controversy is he involved in?

Owen &quot;Naruto&quot; is a streamer who originally made his breakthrough on Twitch, where he currently has over 127,000 followers. Since then, he has become one of the most prominent French-speaking creators on Kick, known for collaborating on IRL and gaming streams, particularly with his close associate and fellow creator Jean Pormanove.On August 18, 2025, Pormanove passed away at the age of 46 while livestreaming an endurance challenge involving sleep deprivation, physical harm, and more. These challenges were part of a broader marathon, which reportedly lasted nearly 300 hours, involving Naruto and other streamers like Safine.There have been notable investigations against Owen since as early as December 2024, when the streamer was alleged to have been taking advantage of vulnerable streamers, like Jean Pormanove, for monetary gain.Days before Pormanove's passing, Naruto read out messages live on stream that the former had sent to his mother earlier, with one touching on the grueling nature of the live marathon:&quot;Hey mom. How are you? Stuck to death with his game. It’s going too far. I feel like I’m being held hostage with their shi**y concept. I’m fed up, I want to get out, the other guy won’t let me, he’s holding me hostage.&quot;Instances of strangulation, sleep deprivation, and humiliation were all cited to be part of Naruto and Safine's physical and mental abuse of Jean Pormanove. Netizens across the internet have chalked up the reason for Jean's death to these instances of alleged abuse.A report from BFM Tech &amp; Co reported on the incident, mentioning how Pormanove's experience was like &quot;torture&quot;:&quot;...following 'ten days and nights of torture,' according to some internet users who mentioned 'extreme' physical violence, 'sleep deprivation,' and 'the ingestion of toxic products.' He died in his sleep.&quot;&quot;I love you, my brother&quot;: Naruto speaks on the passing of Jean PormanoveOn August 19, 2025, Naruto publicly announced Jean Pormanove's passing. A report from Europe 1 mentioned his statement, which read:&quot;Unfortunately, [Jean Pormanove] has left us...I love you, my brother, and we will miss you terribly.&quot;Now, according to recent statements on X by Clara Chappaz, the French Minister Delegate for artificial intelligence and digital technologies, a judicial investigation has been launched, aiming to hold those involved in Jean's death accountable. Chappaz wrote:&quot;A judicial investigation is underway. I have referred the matter to Arcom and made a report on Pharos. I have also contacted the platform's management to obtain explanations.&quot;Recently, Owen's legal representative has alleged that he is a &quot;cyberbullying&quot; victim. Nice-Matin reported on this, claiming that Naruto's lawyer will be &quot;filing a complaint&quot; against the online criticism:&quot;His lawyer has filed a complaint against the perpetrators to ensure justice.&quot;Overall, Owen seems intent on fighting the accusations of his involvement in Pormanove's demise, as his lawyer, Yassin Sadouni, claims that he is innocent. Here's what the latter had to say, according to a report from AFP:&quot;My client has no responsibility for this death.&quot;In other news, Adin Ross has announced that he and Drake will finance the funeral expenses of French streamer Jean Pormanove, stating it is 'the least they can do.'