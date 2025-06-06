Who is Michael Briggs? iDubbbz’s former boxing coach makes big claims against YouTuber

Michael "Coach Mike" Briggs is a boxing coach who previously trained YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" Jomha for the Creator Clash, an event formerly owned by Ian and his partner Anisa. Mike, alongside his wife, Kate, played a pivotal role in training the YouTuber and documenting his progress for Creator Clash events. For those out of the loop, there have been two such events so far, with the third to take place under new management in October 2025.

Ad

On June 4, 2025, Michael Briggs, with Kate, came forth with a series of allegations against the former Creator Clash owners, citing instances of inadequate compensation and more. This happened after Ethan Klein, founder of H3H3 Productions, conducted a live call with Mike and Kate on stream that day.

Ad

Trending

During the call, Briggs mentioned how he was made to feel neglected after Anisa Jomha suggested that he did not have to take part in a "gala" leading up to a Creator Clash event:

"...when we asked them about it, and I said 'Hey, is there a gala?' and [Anisa] said, 'Don't even worry about it, you don't have to go to that...' She didn't want anyone of us there, she only wanted creators there or people that made her feel like she could get more clout."

Ad

While Michael Briggs spoke about this, Ethan, who has been in a long-running feud with the Jomhas, chimed in:

"What a disgusting human being she sounds like... Sorry."

Eventually, Coach Mike was fired for reasons that some netizens found peculiar. To summarise, iDubbbz relieved the boxing coach of his employment allegedly because the latter bore a resemblance to the Content Cop host's father.

Michael Briggs claims that iDubbbz and Anisa Jomha were in significant debt leading up to Creator Clash 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the discussion continued, Michael Briggs alleged something about Creator Clash 2 that shocked Ethan:

"They were negative $500,000 before the event."

Notably, the second edition of Creator Clash reportedly faced losses of $250,000. At the time, Ian had disclosed that the event failed to break even and consequently did not generate any funds for the intended charities.

In another viral moment from Klein's stream, Kate spoke on how iDubbbz and Anisa allegedly expressed a lack of interest in her fight against child marriage:

Ad

"...I had two kids when I was fifteen and seventeen... and Ian and Anisa are well aware of my story... they've seen my kids... We met with politicians, we lobbied to support the bill... I reached out to Ian and Anisa to help share the information, because it was really important to me, and they left me on read."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the June 4, 2025, broadcast, Coach Mike alleged that he and Kate ultimately agreed to forgo any bonuses for their work, expecting the release of a documentary and other perks from the initial Creator Clash event. As per their assertions, neither the documentary nor the bonus came into being, and iDubbbz reportedly rejected the documentary footage.

Here's what Kate had to say about the bonuses:

"We were also promised a bonus on [Creator Clash 1] and we never got it, but because Michael was so nice, he didn't want to like make Ian feel uncomfortable and ask Ian about it. I was pretty upset by it, and I thought it wasn't fair." (Timestamp - 55:07)

Ad

About the documentary, Mike went on to speak about how, at a point, iDubbbz claimed that he had to try and "salvage" the footage, and how the coach ultimately realised that the YouTuber had "no way to make a documentary":

"I do remember for a fact that he had told us that he was flown in to salvage the documentary... he had no idea how to make the documentary for the first event. I had taken him from like 140 lbs... 10 months later, he ends up fighting... in front of over 10,000 people with... he had no way to make the documentary." (Timestamp - 59:50)

Ad

To help with their lost compensation, Ethan Klein extended a donation towards the Kate and Michael Briggs:

"It is not right that [iDubbbz] stiffed you guys... I'm going to be sending you $5,000 for the bonus that you never got, because he should've never f**ked you guys."

In other news, iDubbbz recently responded to Ethan Klein's claim that the former had “lost his virginity” to his wife, Anisa Jomha. The Content Cop host accused Klein of trying to appeal to an "incel audience."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More