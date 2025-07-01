Who was PS360HD2? Real name and all about the YouTube star, as the community mourns his sudden death, sets up a fundraiser  

Recently, it was announced that PS360HD2 passed away in the early morning of June 10, 2025, at the age of 34. He was a gamer and YouTube star famous for his ‘Let’s Play’ videos based on anime games. PS360HD2’s real name was Ernst Andre.

Ad

On July 1, 2025, fellow YouTuber Tech Starr appeared in a 21-minute voiceover video on the deceased’s channel and shared the news of his demise. Titled, “Rest Easy PS320HD2,” Starr noted that he and other close friends from the community took some weeks to decide the “best and most respectful” way to share the news with PS360’s fans.

“In honor of an inspiring legend. PS360HD2 12/12/1990 - 6/10/2025 In our hearts forever, brother. (Any and all ads on this video will go directly to PS360HD2's family.) His family also set up a fundraiser if you would like to support directly,” the video description read.

Ad

Trending

Ad

While Tech Starr mentioned that Andre had some health complications from last year, he didn’t provide details, to honor the deceased’s family and friends.

“We want to celebrate the man that he was and the friend that he was to all of us… PS3 was one of the pillars of the anime community and has been since before I ever even met him 8 years ago… We want to… cherish the memories that he gave all of us,” Tech Starr shared.

Ad

In the wake of his death, the anime community on YouTube has been mourning and pouring in their tributes.

The anime community mourns PS360, who passed away on June 10, 2025. (Image via YouTube)

A fundraiser worth $100,000 has also been set up on the givebutter.com platform titled “Coming Together For PS360HD2! In Loving Memory Of Ernst Andre.”

Ad

All you need to know about PS360HD2

According to Famous Birthdays, PS360HD2 was born in France on December 12, 1990, and later raised in the USA.

He was a gamer and YouTube personality who created content on anime games. PS360’s channel currently has over 664,000 subscribers and more than 500 million views.

Ernst Andre rose to fame in February 2010 after his debut video on YouTube went viral. It was titled, "Naruto: The Broken Bond: All Jutsu's." Subsequently, in February 2013, he released one of his most popular videos called “Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3.” It amassed over seven million views.

Ad

Over the years, PS360 collaborated with other anime YouTube streamers, including AfroSenju and Christian Chiok. Apart from his famous “Let’s Play” videos, he was also known for his reviews, commentary, community engagement, and other anime-related news.

Ad

PS360HD2 also created content on Bleach and other notable IPs.

More about the fundraiser initiative to support PS360's family

On July 1, PS360HD2’s family launched a fundraiser in his “loving memory” and to carry on “the legacy of a legend.”

“To the PS360HD2 family—800,000+ strong and forever united, across all platforms. With heavy hearts and deep gratitude, we come together not just as friends, but as a family to remember a legend, not just in the anime and gaming community, but in our hearts,” the description began.

Ad

It further continued that Ernst Andre gave the community “more than just videos.” He offered “moments, timeless reactions, non-stop laughter, fandoms, late-night gaming sessions, epic anime breakdowns, legendary commentary, and a sense of community that brought us closer than most internet spaces ever could.”

The description added PS360 was not just an internet personality but a son, brother, and friend to many, who were seen, heard, and entertained by him every day.

Ad

“His passion, authenticity, and unmistakable energy were the soul of his channel. Now we honor his legacy. This fundraiser is dedicated to supporting the loved ones Ernst left behind, especially his mother, whom he lovingly cared for,” it read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Andre family urged the fans to contribute and amplify the fundraiser, while keeping them in their thoughts and prayers.

They also urged his followers to continue celebrating PS360, who for so long provided them with “laughter, real talk, and pure joy.”

“If his content ever helped you smile on a bad day, feel hyped after a new trailer drop, or just felt part of something, you’re not alone. He built that for all of us. And now, we can honor it,” it ended along with two images of the deceased.

Ad

The fundraiser also shared PS360’s last video posted on his channel on April 18, 2025, titled “Obito Uchiha // remember me.”

Meanwhile, Tech Starr was joined by other members of the YouTube anime and gaming community, including Anime Analyst/ Donnie, AfroSenju XL, DaTruthDT, Vocal Pineapple, Sacred, Mystic Watch, Papa Berto, and Lotus Asakura, to pay tribute to PS360HD2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More