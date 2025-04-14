Who is Ximena? Influencer's career explored as Drake name-drops her on Adin Ross's livestream

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently collaborated with Drake during his latest broadcast. The former has been on an all-time high lately, after being unbanned on Twitch and then hosting his Brand Risk 006 MMA event. During his stream with Drake yesterday (April 13, 2025), the Canadian rapper name-dropped a female fighter from Ross's event – Vazquez Ximena. The rapper said:

"My favorite fighter, I have a goated fighter. I'd get her tatted on me if I could. That one girl in the white trunks, man. Ximena. She got out of the ring and was still (imitates shadow boxing). She's incredible and that fight was...even the other girl that was fighting her, shoutout too her too. That was the best fight of the night."

For those wondering, Ximena won by decision against Trista Cardone during Ross' Brand Risk 006 event on April 11, 2025. She's not the most well-established influencer out there, but she did earn herself a follow from Drake on her Instagram account (@xvb.flaka). Verified Kick page on X (@Kick_Champ) shared the news:

There are rumors of Ximena dating Adin Ross, but this remains unconfirmed. On February 3, 2025, @Kick_Champ shared Ximena's Instagram story on X, where the page jocularly captioned that she was on a date with Ross. She later reposted the post, sparking rumors.

Although she is not too active on social media, she posts updates from time to time. Based on her profile, she appears to be a boxing trainer and has previously trained fellow Kick streamer Sma Frank.

What is Kick Streamer Adin Ross's Brand Risk Promotions?

Brand Risk Promotions is a boxing promotion company launched by Kick streamer Adin Ross in 2024. It organizes boxing events featuring content creators and influencers, typically held in a warehouse in Miami, Florida, referred to as the Brand Risk Warehouse.

Brand Risk Promotions has already hosted six separate events, including the latest one (006), an MMA event, marking a shift from their usual boxing format. The most recent event featured some major names in attendance, including UFC President Dana White and American rapper Ice Spice.

The promotion was previously embroiled in controversy. For instance, in 2024, they were served a legal notice from UK YouTuber JJ "KSI" and his Misfits Boxing promotion for attempting to include boxer Deen TheGreat in their event – he was already under contract with KSI's organization.

Following the feud with KSI, Adin Ross said they wouldn’t be able to go ahead with their then-planned boxing event as they had failed to secure proper licensing from the state of Florida. However, since then, they have hosted multiple events, indicating that the issue has been resolved.

