Who is Zhenwei Wang? IShowSpeed goes viral after meeting Karate Kid star in Chongqing, China

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently hosting his first-ever IRL (in real life) tour in China. Today (April 2, 2025) was his fourth stream in the country and the first in Chongqing, China. His stream naturally garnered several viral moments and interactions, one of which was with Zhenwei Wang, a Chinese actor, stuntman, and martial artist.

English-speaking audiences might recall him from his debut film, The Karate Kid (2010). Wang played one of the prominent characters in the film (Cheng), who went toe-to-toe with Dre Parker (played by Jaden Smith).

Wang has also worked on other high-budget Hollywood movies, including working as a stuntman Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) and Hidden Strike (2023). He is also a member of Jackie Chan's (who was also featured in The Karate Kid) stunt team.

Watch: Karate Kid star teaches IShowSpeed martial arts moves

IShowSpeed teamed up with The Karate Kid star Zhenwei Wang during his stream in Chongqing today. The two connected as Wang demonstrated some martial arts moves during their IRL stream together. Reacting to the moves, Speed said:

"This is the same sh*t that you did on Jaden Smith (referring to Dre Parker's character from The Karate Kid). That's the same sh*t you did on Jaden Smith. Yo, I remember."

After repeating the moves one more time, Speed reiterated:

"That's the same sh*t (laughs)...I got it, I got it, I got it."

Aside from Zhenwei Wang, IShowSpeed has also hinted at a possible collaboration with Hollywood star, martial artist, and stuntman Jackie Chan. A veteran actor, Jacki Chan has appeared in over 150 films throughout his illustrious career.

Speed first spoke about a collaboration with Chan on March 28, 2025:

"'Speed, do you want to meet Jackie Chan?' That's in the works, y'all. Me and Jackie Chan is in the works. I've got to meet the...chat, Jackie Chan is like the king of China."

On March 31, 2025, he confirmed that the meeting looks more likely:

"'Meet Jackie Chan.' Bro, that is, like, 80% done. Meeting Jackie Chan is, like, 80% done. I think it's going to happen low-key. I think it's going to happen. I think it will happen, y'all."

(Timestamp: 01:43:57)

Despite IShowSpeed having a mostly fun and positive tour, he has faced some controversial moments. Some fans have used racism as a form of humor during his streams. For instance, during his stream in Chengdu, a cosplayer shockingly approached him and said she was a "n****r killer."

This has become a recurring issue during his China tour. In another incident, a fan approached him, handed him a banana, and then proceeded to make monkey sounds.

