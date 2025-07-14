Why is 'Eugenia Cooney passed away' trending online? Alleged neighbour's claim goes viral, sparks concern online

Over the weekend, YouTube influencer Eugenia Cooney began trending on all social networking sites after a claim surfaced via Meta AI that she had died at the age of 30. According to the snippet, she “passed away on July 12, 2025” from “acute multi-organ dysfunction, with her family stating that she had been under specialized care for longstanding health conditions.”

Ad

“Despite facing criticism and concerns about her health, Eugenia remained a prominent figure in the online community until her passing. Her legacy continues to inspire fans to practice compassion, support mental health awareness, and celebrate individuality,” Meta AI claimed.

Additionally, an alleged neighbor of Eugenia named Trixie also made a similar claim on TikTok that she “passed away last Saturday.”

Ad

Trending

The alleged neighbor added that she witnessed an ambulance outside the YouTuber’s house around 11 pm while walking her dog as EMTs brought out someone in a body bag.

Ad

It is noteworthy that no verifiable statement from Eugenia Cooney’s family could be found online, nor has there been any official update surrounding her alleged demise. Regardless, her fans online are expressing their concern over Eugenia’s health and well-being.

Netizens react to Eugenia Cooney's death rumor. (Image via Facebook)

Redditors express concern for Eugenia Cooney. (Image via Reddit)

Eugenia Cooney collapsed on May 23, 2025, during a TikTok Live. At the time, she informed her viewers that she “wasn’t feeling that great.” Since then, two videos have been posted on her channel.

Ad

However, according to the Daily Mail, both were pre-recorded. Her followers assume her mother uploaded the clips. She hasn’t gone on live for nearly two months.

More about Eugenia Cooney and her death rumors over the years

Eugenia Cooney, whose real name is Colleen Cooney, was born on July 27, 1994, in Boston, Massachusetts. The internet personality began creating a fashion and lifestyle blog in the early 2010s on the livestreaming/ broadcasting service YouNow, before creating a YouTube channel in 2011.

Ad

It currently has over 2.13 million subscribers and videos on clothing hauls, beauty, cosplay, gothic style, and more. Later, she gained a significant fan following on TikTok, X, Instagram, and Twitch.

However, 2015 onwards, her viewers became concerned when she began losing substantial weight overnight, which eventually led to a petition on Change.org titled, “Temporarily Ban Eugenia Cooney off of YouTube.”

Her followers were concerned that she was negatively influencing youngsters with her underweight condition. Speculations also emerged that the content creator suffered from an alleged eating disorder, such as anorexia.

Ad

Eugenia denied having a history of eating disorders in her response to the petition via a video post. She apologized to her fans who considered her a “bad influence” and added:

“I have never told anyone to try to lose weight or to try to change the way they look or to look like me.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fast forward to January 2019, fans became concerned over her health, after she became inactive on her social media accounts for over a week. Around that time, a death hoax surfaced online that she had reportedly succumbed to an eating disorder or a mysterious illness.

However, in February of the same year, Cooney assured her fans via X that she was fine and just taking a break from social media. Responding to fan concerns, law enforcement (she lived under the jurisdiction of the Greenwich police department) also confirmed she was alive and asked everyone to “respect her privacy and wishes.”

Ad

In July 2019, Eugenia Cooney returned from her online hiatus and explained in a YouTube video that she had been in rehab for a month but did not disclose further details.

“I am doing a lot better now, which is good. I wasn’t even realizing how bad things were getting, and I don’t know, it’s just a lot,” she said at the time.

Ad

Around this time, Shane Dawson released an hour-long documentary about Eugenia. Halfway through it, the YouTuber acknowledged for the first time in public that she had been battling with an eating disorder. However, she failed to explain more about her condition.

Cooney shared that her eating disorder began way before she became a content creator and was a result of years of bullying at school and feeling “really badly” about her body.

Ad

“I guess [the eating disorder] was just kind of progressing, and I wasn’t doing much to stop that. Eventually, it got to a point where I really realized it would be a good idea to get some help,” she noted.

Ad

In mid-2020, Eugenia Cooney sat down for an interview with fellow YouTuber and therapist Kati Morton and mentioned that fan concern and seeing her mother, Debra, break down over her health made her seek help.

However, her friends ultimately called a psychiatric emergency team (PET) in early 2019 and got her admitted into a rehab facility in Los Angeles.

Despite admitting to having an eating disorder, by the end of 2020, Eugenia went back to denial during a Twitch stream and told fans that she wasn’t forcing them to watch her content.

Ad

In 2022, she was banned from Twitch and got active on TikTok with the help of her friend and collaborator, Jeffree Star. However, TikTok, too, restricted users from viewing her content in 2024 and instead directed them to the website of the National Alliance for Eating Disorders. She was later reinstated.

As recently as May 2025, Eugenia Cooney collapsed and gagged during a TikTok live session. She admitted to not feeling well on camera, adding:

Ad

“I think I might just get off. I’m kinda letting my stress get to me. I’m gonna get off for now.”

Since then, pre-recorded videos have been posted on her channels, seemingly by her mother. One of them focused on the death of her dog on June 27.

Jeffree Star shared with Cooney’s fans last month that she was “clearly not okay” and most people had “no idea what she’s going through.”

Ad

Eugenia Cooney’s current status remains undisclosed. Rumors about her death have been ongoing since last week, alongside other observations made by fans, including that she’d reportedly lost the blue tick verification on TikTok, was involved in some age verification issue, or had lost her monetization on the platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More