Why does Sketch call himself "evil MrBeast"? Origins behind streamer's iconic line explored

Kylie Cox aka "Sketch" or "TheSketchReal" has quickly become one of the most popular American streamers on Twitch. At the time of writing this article, he has amassed over 962K followers. One of the main reasons he has grown at such a rapid rate is his unique on-screen persona and trending catchphrase "What's up, brother?"

Fans of the streamer also know that Kylie refers to himself as the "evil MrBeast." Even his Twitch bio has a similar phrase. Of course, this is a joke, insinuating that he is the antithesis of MrBeast, who is regarded as a philanthropic YouTuber.

The joke's origin dates back to one of Sketch's earlier streams with fellow streamer and friend Nicholas "Jynxzi." The duo were engaged in a 1v1 battle on the popular Madden NFL 24 game. Kylie humorously referred to his gameplay by saying:

"The universe gives...and it takes away. But me? I only take. I'm evil MrBeast, okay? That's perfect, that's actually perfect. Thank you, sir. Back to the Gulag, back to the Gulag. You know, go fire up Rainbow Six (referring to Jynxzi's R6 content). Go play with your little buddies...See what they think."

Watch: Sketch labels himself as the evil NickEh30

Sketch's streams often feature comical and dramatic statements. Labeling himself as the "evil MrBeast" is just one instance of him comparing himself to other content creators in a humorous way. For instance, he even called himself the "evil NickEh30."

NickEh30 has a viral catchphrase that goes something like "Never back down. Never give up." Recreating this, Kylie said:

"Never give up, never back down...Yeah, I get it. I look like him (NickEh30). Guess what? I am evil Nick. I'm evil NickEh30."

In another stream, he said:

"Some people give, some people take. Me? I only take. I'm the evil Salvation Army. You know that? I am bad Will. I'm bad Will."

Reacting to a line of Jack Harlow's "Denver," the streamer said:

"Evil Jack Harlow, my favorite line probably ever. Probably ever. I love (reading the line) 'No rains here, walking past the homeless in a Rolex.' Double entendre, double everything. I love that. I'm evil Jack Harlow, give me two Rolexes. I'll walk down Skid Row with nothing but jewellery on."

How did Sketch become so popular?

TheSketchReal's rise to stardom has been nothing short of phenomenal. In fact, his streaming journey only began in November 2023. His content mostly involves gameplay of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and the NFL Madden series.

Aside from the content, he has shot up in fame due to his collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Kai Cenat, Case "CaseOh_" and Jynxzi. He even did an IRL stream with YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed."

Much of his content features him hosting or engaging in 1v1 battles, a rather trendy format these days. He can frequently be seen taking on fellow streamers and creators in either R6 or NFL Madden.