xQc and Ludwig's feud over HasanAbi dog collar controversy explained 

Twitch stars Felix &quot;xQc&quot; and Ludwig have become embroiled in a feud over the Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; dog collar controversy. It all started on October 24, 2025, when Ludwig detailed his interaction with xQc at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego, California.According to Ludwig, xQc was the &quot;single biggest&quot; content creator driving the CollarGate controversy, who supposedly told him that he &quot;does not give a f**k if&quot; HasanAbi &quot;abuses the dog,&quot; and that he &quot;does not give a f**k if&quot; Hasan &quot;uses a shock collar.&quot;Describing Felix as a &quot;chaotic evil human,&quot; the Mogul Mail YouTube channel host remarked:&quot;I talked to xQc at TwitchCon. All right? And xQc is probably the single biggest person who is driving the CollarGate drama on Twitch. Right? You know what xQc says to me at TwitchCon? He goes, 'I don't give a f**k if he abuses the dog. I don't give a f**k if he uses a shock collar.' He calls himself, when he's investigating what's happening, 'The Debunker.' He has an alter ego called, 'The Debunker.' I think he finds genuine joy in flaming the drama. He's a chaotic evil human, and seeing whatever smolders remain after he's done with his mess. There's no genuine care behind.&quot;&quot;The lies and tactics are worse now&quot; - xQc calls out Ludwig for his comments about him over the HasanAbi dog collar controversyxQc responded to Ludwig's comments about him on the same day (October 24, 2025), via an X post. While calling out the Los Angeles-based personality by saying that &quot;the lies and tactics are worse now,&quot; Felix wrote:&quot;This guy is something else entirely. I spoke with him IRL for an hour about this. I literally said: in the grand scheme of things, it’s really not the end of the world if he did shock it. Yes it’s bad but I’m not gonna act like he killed someone. The lies and tactics are worse now&quot;xQc @xQcLINK@Awk20000 This guy is something else entirely. I spoke with him IRL for an hour about this. I literally said: in the grand scheme of things, it’s really not the end of the world if he did shock it. Yes it’s bad but I’m not gonna act like he killed someone. The lies and tactics are worseIn a follow-up social media post, the French-Canadian personality explained why he believed HasanAbi allegedly used a shock collar on his pet dog, Kaya.Furthermore, xQc stated that if Ludwig proves that the collar that the political commentator used on his dog lacks shock functionality, he will give one Bitcoin to his community:&quot;LUWDIG MY BROTHER. WEVE BEEN THROUGH THIS. THE DEVICE, 100% HAS THE SHOCKING COMPONENT. HOLD ME ACCOUNTABLE, IF YOU LINK ME THE SAME DEVICE, AND SHOW ME A SINGLE IDENTICAL MODEL THAT DOES NOT HAVE THE FUNCTION, I WILL GIVE YOUR COMMUNITY A FULL BTC ($110,895.20) USE IT FOR GOOD. Man, I hate to care this much but if you are gonna denigrate the D BUNKER brand, you gotta disprove it. The whole point of the segment is investigating anything on the internet and D BUNKING it. It’s worth nothing if all you gotta say is “wrong”. PROVE IT.&quot;Ludwig made headlines on October 22, 2025, when he stated that he made an &quot;incredibly damaging video&quot; about the 2022 controversy involving Matthew &quot;Mizkif.&quot;