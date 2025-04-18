“Did he actually go for a mouth kiss then switched” — Netizens react as Justin Bieber shares clip of him pecking Sexyy Red on the cheek

On April 18, 2025, Justin Bieber shared an Instagram clip from Sexyy Red's 27th birthday party. In the clip, Bieber is seen kissing the rapper on the cheek as she approaches his seat.

Several X accounts, including @PopCrave, reuploaded the clip. The post received mixed reactions from netizens; some felt it was inappropriate for a married man to kiss another woman on the cheek, while others defended the singer, noting it was simply a form of greeting.

One netizen (@Iamjustajosh) stated that Bieber appeared to attempt to kiss the rapper on the lips before shifting to her cheek.

"Wait did he actually go for a mouth kiss then switched," they wrote.

Some netizens criticized the pop star, saying that as a married man, he shouldn't be kissing his female friends. One user (@nunyabiz102299) urged those supporting Bieber to envision their fathers in his position and consider how it would make them feel.

"Everybody saying this is cool just imagine yo daddy kissin his "female friend" on the cheek like this in front of yo momma," a netizen wrote on X.

"Kissing a friend on the cheek as a married man is a lil much… idk," another netizen wrote.

"Oooh he almost slipped up.. I seen him go for her lips than turn last minute lol," another X user wrote.

Some netizens appeared to support Bieber, referring to him as a "sweetheart." One user (@CJMCSZN) noted that kissing a friend's cheek is not a big deal and isn’t worth mentioning online.

"Haha, that's so cute! Justin Bieber is such a sweetheart. I love how he's always being affectionate with his fans. Sexyy Red must be on cloud nine right now," a netizen wrote on X.

"Kissing on the cheek as a greeting is NOTHING worth mentioning," another X user wrote.

"Why such a fuss about the to-be smooch, I meant kiss on the cheek," another netizen commented.

Sources close to Justin Bieber talk about his alleged crashout

Justin Bieber attending The 2023 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 5 (Image via Getty)

On April 16, People magazine published an exclusive report quoting a source close to Justin Bieber's circle. The source told the outlet that there are concerns about his mental health, apparently hinting at his alleged crashout. The source claimed the singer is facing inner demons and, as a result, is making "poor decisions."

"He is facing a lot of different demons right now. He is making some really poor decisions lately, further impacting friendships, money, and business. People are worried about him," they said.

A former team member of Justin Bieber told The Hollywood Reporter on April 16 that people close to the singer reportedly cannot say no to him, and if they do, they get fired. Describing Bieber as "lost," the source claimed that nobody is trying to protect him.

"Seeing him disintegrate like this … it's watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose. He's lost. There's no one protecting him because there's no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out," the source said.

In response to The Hollywood Reporter's report on April 16, Bieber's representative told People magazine that the individual was spreading false information because they were upset that they were no longer working with Bieber.

"This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin. As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But, they won't deter him from staying committed to following the right path," the representative said.

According to a report from J-14 dated March 4, Justin Bieber is set to release his next album sometime in 2025. The title and release date remain uncertain at this time.

