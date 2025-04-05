“That ain’t got nothing to do with me” — DDG denies Rubi Rose’s claim that he talked her into starting O**F*ns

YouTuber and rapper DDG recently denied the claims made by fellow rapper and his ex, Rubi Rose, who alleged that he reportedly talked her into starting O**F*ns. Rose made the claims during an interview with Bobbi Althoff on the latter’s show, The Really Good Podcast, on April 2. Even though she didn't take the streamer’s name directly, he believed that she was talking about him.

After the clip of her claims went viral, DDG said in a live stream, which was later uploaded on Instagram on April 5 by Hollywood Unlocked:

“That ain't got nothing to do with me… Like you made it sound like I'm a motherf*cker… Now I can see if a ni*ga was getting a cut… But if you make him four five eight hundred thousand dollars a month.. You better keep doing that sh*t..”

She also revealed the amount of money she reportedly makes in a "horrible" month.

DDG replied to Rubi Rose’s claims that he reportedly asked her to start O**F*ns

Watching the same interview, DDG further remarked:

“She said it like it was a bad thing.. That's how much of a real ni*ga I am. I'm like, you know what? I see how people look at you on the internet… I'm like you should do it even though I'm with you at the time..”

He continued:

“Like I wasn't really tripping.. I'm like.. I can get you to sign a contract.. Ni*gas never on that. It was just like.. You should take advantage of this… “

Additionally, even though DDG initially denied the allegations, he later said:

“It became a multi-million dollar thing for you that I've never asked for a penny… So how is it a bad thing? I didn't talk to you about doing that.. You can stop whenever you want…”

DDG’s comments came after Rubi Rose’s recent interview with Althoff went viral. During the same interview, while talking about her O**F*ns journey and alleging the same, Rose claimed that:

“Talked into doing only fans by my ex and you know like it was cool for the first couple of years… But now it's like I have to keep doing it too. So I kind of relate to you in that way and it's just like definitely putting a damper on my reputation.. But you know there's a choice I made..”

However, she seemed to regret letting her ex talk her into starting the account during the pandemic in 2020. Stating the same, she admitted:

“It was cool for the first couple of years, but now it’s like I have to keep doing it… It’s just definitely put a damper on my reputation, but, you know, it’s a choice I made, and I’m just going to stick it out.”

Rose further added that she allegedly earns about $400,000 from the platform in a "horrible month." She continued by saying that she does this by uploading images, videos, voice notes, or messages according to what her followers want her to do.

However, she also said that she doesn't engage in any form of p*rn or "get b*tt-n*ked."

On the other hand, even though Rose never name-dropped DDG in the whole interview, it was seemingly evident from DDG’s remark on the podcast, that he thought Rose was reportedly talking about him.

For context, they were in a relationship in 2020 which ended in 2021. The relationship reportedly ended on a sour note and they started exchanging disses and screenshots on social media.

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the first time Rubi blamed DDG for the whole thing. When Rubi first appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast on January 10, she allegedly said that her ex-boyfriend DDG had reportedly encouraged her to build an OnlyFans.

She also said that as she enjoyed twerking on Instagram for fun, people had allegedly told her to do the same. She then left college, relocated to Los Angeles, and her life has been reportedly improving ever since.

