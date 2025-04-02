Due to a major mechanical problem with his private jet, actor Dwayne Johnson had to cancel his trip and make an emergency landing. This happened while he was travelling from his Hawaii residence to Houston, Texas, for the start of the second season of the United Football League on Wednesday, March 26.

On March 29, Johnson told his fans about his terrifying plane ride on X. As per the Daily Mail, he experienced the issue in a £65 million Gulfstream G650. During the same X video, he expressed his regret for missing the event and apologized to UFL players and spectators for his absence.

In the same social media post, the former WWE champion further described the unnerving experience, stating that the incident compelled him to return to his home in Hawaii.

Dwayne Johnson recalled the recent horrific incident involving his private jet

The American firm Gulfstream Aerospace manufactures the Gulfstream G650, a sizable business aircraft. The aircraft can accommodate 11–18 passengers across a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Johnson's Gulfstream G650 aircraft, powered by two Rolls-Royce BR725 turbofans, experienced mechanical problems mid-air.

According to him, the trip was at least nine hours long and covered 4,000 nautical miles. The technical problem appeared less than an hour into Dwayne's flight, which led the jet to turn back while over the ocean, even though it can travel 7,500 nautical miles on a full tank.

In the video, Dwayne Johnson addressed the problem by stating that he was unable to reach his destination and said,

"I’m here back home in Hawaii, and I was scheduled right now to be in Houston, Texas.. I was ready to go. Man, I was super pumped to get down there to Texas, to rock and roll with all the players and fans and coaches. And I’m just so super bummed that I can’t be there and I’m so sorry."

When the touch-and-go moment occurred, the Moana actor commended his pilot's "demeanor." Then he apologised to the league's supporters, players, employees, and "everybody."

Explaining the whole situation, Dwayne said that the pilot turned to him approximately 35 to 40 minutes into the trip and addressed Johnson directly, saying,

“Mr. Johnson, I’m sorry to inform you, but we cannot continue to fly over the ocean. We have a problem. We have to turn the plane around, and we have to land back in Hawaii. You have my word I will land you back safely on the island.'"

As per the London Evening Standard, The Rock said that the pilot, Captain David, mentioned that the concern was a "hydraulics issue with the overheating." He recalled the pilot's advice and said,

"He said there are some issue we can work out as we are in the air, and then there’s some that we are not going to take a chance, especially over the ocean, and especially when the computer of the plane is saying don’t fly anymore over the ocean, you gotta get back to land."

Dwayne Johnson ended his video saying:

"Bottom line is: I’m grateful to be back on the ground. I’m grateful to be back home in Hawaii. Super-bummed, I can't be there in Texas."

The actor from Black Adam further acknowledged that he started to question whether this was his last day and started to think the worst. He then claimed that in order to relax, he requested a drink and instructed the flight attendant to "make it a double."

