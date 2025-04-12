“WTF hes actually talented” — Internet reacts to Benson Boone performing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody with Brian May at Coachella

Benson Boone performed Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody with the band's Brian May at Coachella on April 11. The 22-year-old wore a sparkly onesie and a fur coat, which he took off later.

The user @BooneAccess uploaded Benson Boone's performance on X. Netizens had varied responses to the singer's Coachella performance. One (@MGF226) was seemingly surprised, saying that he's talented but needs to improve his music.

"WTF he's actually talented. Now he just needs to make better music," they wrote.

Some netizens praised Boone's performance and Brian May's cameo. One (@sabinijo) stated that he tried to match the level of female artists.

"They will never make me hate Benson Boone; his vocals are insane. absolutely killed this cover of Bohemian Rhapsody after the Freddie Mercury comments and then brought out brian may??" A netizen wrote on X.

"Okay, I appreciate that he's trying to match our female popstars in performing. Man moves around, wears colorful shiny slinky sh*t, entertains, plus Brian May," another X user wrote.

"Oh my God, is that Brian May????? No way," another netizen commented.

Some netizens criticized the singer, saying his performance was lacking. One (@BritneyForLyfe) stated that Boone keeps repeating his backflips in every performance.

Another (@lulubelle001) remarked that he should stick to performing his own songs.

"The same flip over and over again with literally the same suit- how original," a netizen wrote.

"Sorry, but if you're attempt a #FreddieMercury song, live, you really should be sure, you hit the notes and range, just keep to your own songs." Another netizen commented.

"Always doing his Freddy impersonation. He only wishes to be like the greatest frontman that ever lived." Another X user wrote.

Benson Boone announced the release of his upcoming album

Benson Boone at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Winners Walk - Image via Getty

According to Variety's report dated April 11, after finishing his Coachella performance, Benson Boone announced his second studio album, American Heart, will be released on June 20.

"I’ve got one more announcement to make. This is less like one song and more like 10. My second album will be coming out June 20, 2025, and it is called American Heart," he said.

In March, Boone sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone. He told the media outlet that his upcoming album, American Heart, was inspired by singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen.

He also shared that he started liking retro-styled music while he was working on his hit song, Beautiful Things.

"A lot of it is very Bruce Springsteen, Americana, like a little more of a retro vibe. It all started with me believing in the song Beautiful Things. Now, I have a whole album just about ready to go — and I’ve never believed so much in a body of work," he said.

For the unversed, Benson Boone was a participant in season 19 of American Idol, which aired in 2021. His debut studio album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, was released on April 5, 2024.

